01.06.2020 18:44:00

True Spec Opens Denver Custom Fitting Studio at The Ridge at Castle Pines North

DENVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, announced the opening of its newest outdoor fitting location at The Ridge at Castle Pines North. The outdoor studio offers Denver-area golfers a luxury fitting experience at the premier Troon-managed facility, to improve their game by customizing their next set of clubs. True Spec Denver is now open with elaborate social distancing precautions in place, and golfers can book a fitting today at www.truespecgolf.com/locations/denver/.

As the nation perseveres through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, True Spec is taking additional safety precautions to observe social distancing recommendations while providing its industry-leading custom club fitting experience. While True Spec has always had cleaning and sanitation processes at every studio, the Denver location is implementing additional steps to ensure customers and employees are safe. This includes a temporary appointment-only policy.

In appreciation of the heroes who have been bravely managing the front lines of the pandemic, True Spec is offering free fittings for healthcare professionals for the next 90 days. 

Consistently ranked by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America's top club fitters, True Spec is the nation's top premium club fitting brand. Using True Spec's brand-agnostic fitting matrix of 35,000 club head and shaft combinations from every major manufacturer, Master Club Fitter Tyler Yearly can match players with the perfect equipment to fit their game. The outdoor hitting bay is also stocked with a blueprint station, proprietary wedge fitting matrix and Trackman launch monitor.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North is an award-winning example of Tom Weiskopf's fluent, well-proportioned layout that presents players with roomy fairways, sculpted bunkers and large, rolling greens.  The Ridge is recognized by top publications such as GOLF Magazine, Colorado Avid Golfer, Golfweek, Golf Advisor, and Golf Digest as one of Colorado's top golf courses.  More specifically, the Ridge has been voted as the top Denver region golf course several times as well as the top golf course in Colorado five times by Colorado Avid Golfer.

"Our team uses the same club fitting and building process we utilize with tour pros to find the best brand-agnostic equipment to fit your swing and improve your game."said True Spec President Ryan Richardson. "We are excited to bring our experience and expertise to The Ridge at Castle Pines North and together introduce a new level of customization to the Denver golf community."

This new location is the result of a preferred partnership between True Spec and Troon to bring the award-winning custom fitting process to the country's finest Troon-managed courses.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North joins an impressive roster of over 20 first-class golf destinations to offer the True Spec fitting experience. Since its founding in 2014, True Spec has grown into the undisputed leader in luxury fitting with locations across North America, and in major international cities and mobile fitting teams. Each club fit by True Spec is built by hand inside the company's 25,000-square-foot build shop in Scottsdale and built to the exact specifications that were determined during the fitting process. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $350.

Book your appointment today at www.truespecgolf.com/locations/denver/.

About True Spec Golf

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has more than 20 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 35,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com.

CONTACT:

PRCG|Haggerty LLC
Isaac Benjamin, ibenjamin@prcg.com 
Alex Baldonado, abaldonado@prcg.com 
(212) 683-8100

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-spec-opens-denver-custom-fitting-studio-at-the-ridge-at-castle-pines-north-301068639.html

SOURCE True Spec Golf

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
a-new-era-of-efficiencies-and-innovation
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Coty-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Coty-Aufsichtsratschef Peter Harf wird zugleich Vorstandsvorsitzender
Whistleblower am Unispital Zürich entlassen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB