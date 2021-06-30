True Expands Global Reach into China

HADDONFIELD, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True, the fastest growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced its enhanced capability in the APAC region with its new office in Shanghai, China. This investment underscores True's commitment to connect companies with the best global talent in every corner of the world.

"Expansion to China is a milestone for our global footprint," said Joe Riggione, co-CEO and True founder. "This is a natural progression for True and we are better positioned to serve our clients in the region and those doing business there."

True has already expanded to 17 offices worldwide including Sydney, Dubai, and Singapore, with the international business on track to double in size this year. True's global presence has quickly gained momentum.

"We recognize that industry knows no borders, and the best talent can come from anywhere," said Siv Sivanesan, GM, International at True. "At True, we are experts at facilitating the movement of top people to opportunities in new countries. Our office will answer client demand we already see for a digitally-native executive search partner in China."

True Partner Gavin Ng , a search professional with 20 years' experience in the region, will lead the Shanghai team. Before joining True, Ng was an APAC Partner and China Lead for H.I. Executive Consulting where he established their Shanghai office. He has set-up and scaled two successful businesses in the region. Ng brings experience across professional services, multinational corporations, and the private equity and venture capital spaces.

"I'm honored to join True and lead the expansion in China," said Gavin Ng, True Partner and Greater China Lead. "Our clients, both international and local, will benefit from our global reach, authentic search approach and understanding of talent needs along their growth journeys."

True's investment in China also aligns with the firm's core expertise of being a partner for growth to tech-enabled businesses backed by funds such as L Catterton, Sequoia and Lightspeed. China is recognized as a global technology leader. The abundance of innovation presents an incredible opportunity for True to meet the intense demand for high-growth talent in the world's second-fastest growing economy and second-largest market for executive search.

ABOUT TRUE

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of five business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, AboveBoard and True Equity.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

