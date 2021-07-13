TruDiagnostic licenses Mitotic Clock developed by Van Andel Institute and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. & LEXINGTON, Ky., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TruDiagnostic licensed a Mitotic Clock developed by epigenetic pioneers at Van Andel Institute and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and will be working with Van Andel Institute to continue to develop and refine this new clock.

Mitosis is the process by which nearly all human and animal cells divide and replicate. It allows people to grow, heal, and sustain complex functions in tissues and organ systems. A Mitotic Clock looks at how many times a cell has undergone replication.

A fully developed Mitotic Clock could become extremely useful in both clinical research and personalized medicine with its ability to detect:

Cell Senescence. A major biomarker for aging, senescence is when a cell reaches the end of its useful lifespan, but instead of 'dying' and breaking down for its parts to be reused by the body, the cell instead goes into a zombie-like state called senescence. In this state, the cell still takes up space and resources, but doesn't contribute much to the body in return.

Unusually High Levels of Cell Division. An unusually high proliferation rate may be a flag for cancer or other dangerous diseases. Detecting unusual cell division could detect cancers much earlier than current methods.

Stem Cell Depletion. When the number of available stem cells falls too low, it can cause a reduction in a person's ability to heal. It can also affect the rate of aging in organs whose cells have a shorter lifespan and need replacing more often.

"Human life could not exist without mitosis. It is one of the most fundamental processes responsible for building and maintaining our bodies," said Dr. Peter W. Laird, Professor at

Van Andel Institute. "We are thrilled to have found a way to assess the mitotic history of cells in human samples."

TruDiagnostic says they will be working with the teams at Van Andel Institute to further develop this Mitotic Clock, and help it reach its full potential.

