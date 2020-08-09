09.08.2020 22:00:00

TruckingOffice Integrates TMS with ELD for Seamless Dispatcher Trucker Workflow

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine being a dispatcher and not really knowing what is happening on the other end with your load deliveries? Or not being able to communicate with your truckers or get updates? Trucking Office understands this problem first-hand and has just released a solution with a new technological advance that connects truckers to dispatchers at every step.

Previously, TMS (Trucking Management Software) and ELDs (Electronic Logging Devices) worked separately. Thanks to TruckingOffice building integrative pieces to combine the two, these devices are now working synonymously.

Trucking companies can use TMS to manage details of dispatching, as an automated invoicing system, to track and manage expenses, and to produce accurate reports (such as IFTA, payments, invoices, and mileage reports). TruckingOffice's TMS will also keep track of dispatch records, driver pay records, truck maintenance records and more. The TMS will also do all of the number crunching for you, saving you hours of work. TruckingOffice's ELD is an easy-to-install app that works as a logbook and also talks to the VID. This ELD also has a dashboard, where a truck driver can change their duty status, add logs, certify logs, and send over seven days worth of logs to their dispatcher.

TruckingOffice's combination of the TMS and ELD is a completely new, integrative approach to the world of trucking. Thanks to this duo, a trucking company can place all of the information that a driver needs into the software. The software will know which driver is taking the load and send all of the required information to the driver on their app. The driver can also use this app to write notes, handle billing, and take pictures that can be sent back to his or her trucking company. The trucking dispatcher will be able to track the haul and receive paperwork while the driver is on the go. This will allow the dispatcher to create an invoice sooner than usual due to the quick communication.

Nobody else has this unique feature. Trucking offices previously used a drastic amount of spreadsheets to maintain information that is compactly, neatly stored within TruckingOffice's devices. "We have a great TMS and a great ELD. When you put the two of them together it's unbeatable," says Allen Campbell, CEO of TruckingOffice. When you take one of the best FMCSA compliant ELD systems and combine it with a fantastic TMS system, you have one of the best pieces of software in trucking history.

TruckingOffice offers this never-before-seen combination at an affordable price. Everything about the way you function as a trucking company changes for the better when you sign on with TruckingOffice.

 

SOURCE TruckingOffice

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
07.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
07.08.20
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
07.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Börsenkenner Richard Bernstein: Anleger müssen Gleichgewicht zwischen Pessimismus und Optimismus finden
Starinvestor Buffett mit neuem Cash-Rekord inmitten der Corona-Krise
Greenback unter starkem Druck: Darum kann der Euro den Dollar dennoch nicht vom Siegertreppchen stossen
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Ethereum besser als Bitcoin - Das steckt hinter der Kursexplosion
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB