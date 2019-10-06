+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Trucking Leaders Open 2019 MCE Exhibit Hall

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations opened the Exhibit Hall at the federation's annual Management Conference & Exhibition with a ceremony honoring the industry's supplier community.

"The MCE Exhibit Hall is a centerpiece of this meeting," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation LLC. "In addition to hosting our general sessions, the Hall gives our valuable supplier community a chance to demonstrate the latest innovations in trucking safety, efficiency and technology."

"The MCE Exhibit Hall is a centerpiece of this meeting," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation LLC. "In addition to hosting our general sessions, the Hall gives our valuable supplier community a chance to demonstrate the latest innovations in trucking safety, efficiency and technology."

The MCE Exhibit Hall, part of ATA's 86th annual meeting, features 175 exhibitors, including 44 first-time exhibitors. The hall also hosts ATA's General Sessions throughout the week.

"MCE is about bringing our industry together and connecting all parts of the ATA Federation," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Nowhere is that more evident than in the MCE Exhibit Hall, where fleet executives rub elbows with truck makers, technology innovators, drivers and other individuals and companies that keep our trucks moving."

This year's ATA Management Conference & Exhibition runs through Tuesday, October 8.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucking-leaders-open-2019-mce-exhibit-hall-300932715.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

