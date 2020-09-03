Trucking Delivers Laura Relief to Louisiana

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Laura's strike in Louisiana, American Trucking Associations is dispatching its Mack Heroes Truck to deliver relief supplies to citizens of Lake Charles.

"Whether it is a hurricane or a pandemic, trucks and truckers are among the very first to respond – delivering comfort in the form of life's essentials," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We are proud of our industry's ability to respond to crises and provide aid to people quickly."

The Heroes Truck made the first of several planned deliveries on August 31 and will continue to make deliveries over the coming days in coordination with the Louisiana Motor Truck Association, supported by donations from the trucking industry, including a $10,000 contribution from ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight.

"Our industry is quick to respond to aid our fellow Americans, and it is important to me that we support my fellow Louisianans in their time of need," Guillot said. "I'm happy to support ATA's efforts to provide relief to people impacted by Hurricane Laura and challenge my fellow industry leaders to join me in supporting them."

ATA's Heroes Truck honors America's veterans with the support of Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. and Mack Trucks.

"The entire Mack family is grateful that the Mack Anthem sleeper we've provided for the ATA Workforce Heroes program is being used to deliver water to those in need in the Lake Charles, Louisiana, area as a result of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "All of us are thinking about the impacted residents and businesses, and we sincerely hope that this delivery provides some relief amidst all the hardship."

"Utility shares in the nation's concern for the people of Louisiana. We are proud and honored to partner with ATA's Workforce Heroes that are bringing much needed relief to those affected by the hurricane," said Utility Trailer Senior Vice President Craig Bennett.

"Being able to deliver for people in need is an important part of my job as a truck driver," said Steve Brand, a professional driver with FedEx Freight from Dayton, Ohio. "We appreciate the support of the industry that allows us to help these people."

