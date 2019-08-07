Truck Platooning Market by Technology, and Communication Technology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Platooning Market by Technology (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Global Positioning System (GPS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Others), Platooning type (Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP) and Autonomous Truck Platooning), and Communication Technology (Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025





Platoon-capable vehicle refers to the vehicle equipped with number of sensors, and communication technology to inform the vehicle about status of others vehicle in fleet and surrounding traffic. In some conditions, two or more trucks, capable of partial automation technology can be electronically linked for synchronized longitudinal control of the vehicle in safe manner. For some years, truck manufacturers are providing technologies such as lane keeping assist (LKA) and adaptive cruise control (ACC). In recent days, leading truck manufacturers such as DAF, Volvo, and others are offering these technologies as standard equipment. Adaptive cruise control works in a similar manner to cruise control, but it adds up to the functionality to keep track of relative distance from the vehicle in front using radar and lidar.

Truck platooning is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to supportive government regulations for platooning.

The global truck platooning market is segmented based on technology, platooning type, communication technology, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot warning (BSW), global positioning system (GPS), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist (LKA), and others. Based on platooning type, the market is categorized into driver-assistive tuck platooning (DATP) and autonomous truck platooning. Communication technology is further segmented as vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the truck platooning market include AB Volvo, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Meritor Wabco, Navistar International Corporation, OTTO Technologies, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global truck platooning market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

o Global Positioning System (GPS)

o Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

o Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

o Others



By Platooning Type

o Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)

o Autonomous Truck Platooning



By Platooning Type

o Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

o Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

o Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- Russia

- France

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



