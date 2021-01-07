SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 18:51:00

TRU RED™ Unveils Expert Notetaking Collection, Teams Up With Professional Football Player Emmanuel Sanders

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU RED™, dedicated to creating notetaking tools for entrepreneurs to bring their most creative ideas to life, today unveiled its Expert Notetaking Collection line of writing journals and Rollerball pens. The brand also announced it will launch a series of activities in Houston that include a partnership with Houston native, All-Pro Wide Receiver and tech entrepreneur Emmanuel Sanders. TRU RED™ was developed and brought to market by Staples and can be found in its stores and on Staples.com.

TRU RED writing journals available at Staples are available for the first time. The new line is geared to entrepreneurs.

TRU RED™ chose Houston as a launch market for its diverse population and commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation. In addition to Sanders' career as a professional football player, he is also an entrepreneur who uses journals and pens to capture his most creative ideas as co-founder of Fangage, a web application for fans seeking autographs of their favorite athletes.

"Notetaking is a powerful tool for self-discovery. It inspires creativity and opens your mind to come up with ideas to grow your business," said Emmanuel Sanders, a two-time Pro Bowler. "TRU RED™ writing tools will help you formulate the right strategies along your entrepreneurial journey to reach your goals."

The TRU RED™ Expert Notetaking Collection comes in four different choices to accommodate each big thinker's notetaking style. The "Starter" is perfect for to-doers, goal setters and new notetakers. The "Explore" is geared to block thinkers and outliners while the "Mastery" product is perfect for experienced scribers and more visual notetakers. The "Pocket" product is aimed for the on-the-go businessperson. Journals range in price from $12.79 - $19.49 depending on style and model.

"We spent nearly two years thoughtfully designing these communication tools to support entrepreneurs in every phase of their ideation process," said Daniel Reilly, Vice President of Brand & Product Management at Staples. "Not only are they durable and have great value, but also allow any businessperson to capture their best ideas at any time and bring them to life to grow their company."

The new TRU RED™ Rollerball pens, Five Point, Assorted Colors Five pack, comes with black, purple, blue, green and red pens and feature ink level indicators with a sleek matte finish and carbon steel clip. The pens retail for $11.49 and along with the notetaking journals are available at www.staples.com/spark2finish.

About TRU RED:

TRU RED™ is dedicated to creating tools that help people bring their ideas to life. Our mission is to champion ideas of all types, big or small. We create thoughtfully designed communication tools to support every phase of the ideation process. We focus our product development on notetaking product, collaboration products, and products associated with the printing experience to ensure we support the entire idea creation process. The company operates in North America and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information about TRU RED™ and to find out where products are sold, please visit www.staples.com/spark2finish.

About Emmanuel Sanders:

Emmanuel Sanders is in his 11th season and first in New Orleans. Sanders has played for a championship with three different teams, winning one and has established himself as one of the league's most explosive playmakers. As a tech entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of Fangage, a web application for fans seeking autographs of their favorite athletes. Learn more at www.thefangage.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tru-red-unveils-expert-notetaking-collection-teams-up-with-professional-football-player-emmanuel-sanders-301202946.html

SOURCE Staples TRU RED

pagehit