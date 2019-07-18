+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
TRQ INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Turquoise Hill (TRQ) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you acquired Turquoise Hill securities before July 16, 2019and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TRQ

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

TRQ@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on whether Turquoise Hill's and senior management's statements about the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongoliawere materially accurate.

More specifically, on July 15, 2019 the Company disclosed that (1) the estimated cost of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine could blow out by $1.9 billion, and (2) the project may be delayed by as much as two and a half years.

This news drove the price of Turquoise Hill shares down about 44% on July 16, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Turquoise Hill may have misled investors about the cost, development schedule and value of the Oyu Tolgoi mine," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Turquoise Hill should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TRQ@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trq-investor-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-turquoise-hill-trq-to-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-300887057.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

