22.07.2020 21:11:00

Troy-Bilt® Takes An Unconventional Approach In Tackling The Most Common Yard Problems

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding time to enjoy your yard can be hard when you find patchy or brown spots from pets, pest damage, weeds, strange plants growing where you didn't expect them, or your neighbor's plants taking over your outdoor spaces.

That's why Troy-Bilt® has introduced Fence Talks, a new advice series where pros with completely different backgrounds of expertise are paired to discuss and share helpful, easy solutions for common lawn issues.

The teacher-student format of Fence Talks covers a broad range of topics, tackled by unique influencer couplings, including: 

  • Resolving neighbor issues, featuring Therapist Therese Mascardo of Exploring Therapy and DIYer Erin Spain of Erin Spain Blog
  • Fixing yard pet damage, featuring Instagram Pet Celebrity Boris The Pibble and renovation pros Scott and Kim Vargo of Yellow Brick Home
  • Identifying and selecting plants for your yard, featuring organic gardener Emily Murphy of Pass the Pistil and home improvement pro Serena Appiah of Thrift Diving
  • Controlling weeds and pests, featuring master gardener Erin Schanen of The Impatient Gardener and eclectic DIYer Eric Rochow of GardenFork

The conversations and content of Fence Talks are available across various digital channels – influencers' Instagram accounts, blogs and YouTube channels – and also provides the opportunity for fans and followers to voice their specific issues for guidance from the experts.

For more information, visit the Fence Talkslanding page. 

Troy-Bilt® Brand Gardening Expert and Fence Talks partner Erin Schanen of The Impatient Gardener explains how to deal with garden pests such as cabbage worms, in a blog post adapted from the series. [Photo credit: Troy-Bilt/Erin Schanen]

ABOUT TROY-BILT
In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troy-bilt-takes-an-unconventional-approach-in-tackling-the-most-common-yard-problems-301098271.html

SOURCE Troy-Bilt

