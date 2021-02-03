SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 32’069 6.6%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 57.9 3.0% 
03.02.2021 04:41:00

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new vacuum will be available on Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to become more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home, particularly those living in highly-affected areas. In response to the need in this market, we have launched the POWER 11: a powerful yet affordable cordless vacuum that supports deep cleaning for the whole house. With its strong suction power and industry-leading filtration system, POWER 11 picks up some of the toughest challenges for vacuum cleaners including pet hair, dust and mites — all in one lightweight device," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze. Attached flat mouth suction head and brush ensuring effective cleaning of corners, cracks and crevices, while fabric cleaning brush enables to deep clean bed and sofa that prevent dust or mite caused allergy. With one click, the stick vacuum quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum and back again to deliver ultra performance on multiple cleaning scenarios.

Powered by TROUVER'S AERO4.0 digital motor, the POWER 11 reaches a rotational speed of up to 100,000RPM — generating more suction power than most corded vacuums. In addition, the POWER 11's core technology boasts up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, which enables most users to efficiently clean their whole house in a single charge, while the battery pack can be replaced with a single press of a button.

The vacuum also boasts three different power modes, so users can select the right cleaning mode by the large LED color dashboard for the right task, with the right balance of power and run-time. Once the cleaning is done, users simply press a button to release the dust bag for a hygienic no-touch emptying process.

As a core brand in Xiaomi ecological chain, TROUVER meets Xiaomi's supply chain matrix needs with powerful technological products designed for a new generation of customers. TROUVER's products are created using aviation-level‌ technology created by a 300-strong R&D team consisting of aerospace engineers and incorporate patented technology across numerous fields including high-level motors, robotics, aerodynamics, noise reduction, and more. The brand also boasts a design-led philosophy to its product to create slick, bold designs that are tailor-made for trend-setters. Combining with edge-cutting innovation and fashion design, TROUVER is also endorsed by the British Butler's Guild, an industry leader in high-class cleaning services.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431258/Power11_____9.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431259/Power11_____2.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 267.10
2.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 423.40
2.69 %
CS Group 12.09
2.46 %
Alcon 66.52
2.18 %
LafargeHolcim 49.98
2.10 %
Lonza Grp 573.80
0.14 %
Swisscom 484.20
0.06 %
Roche Hldg G 311.55
-0.08 %
Novartis 80.64
-0.30 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-1.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.02.21
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.21
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Diesen Aktien attestiert Investor Thomas Lee ein ähnliches Kurspotential wie zuletzt Tesla
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Nestlé verhandelt mit One Rock über Verkauf von Wasser-Geschäft
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: Schiedsverfahren gegen ehemalige Axovan-Aktionäre gewonnen
Neue Probleme für Fresenius: Dialysetochter FMC erwartet Ergebnisknick - Aktien deutlich schwächer
Boeing droht Verlust jeder dritten Bestellung für Grossraumjet 777X - Aktie dennoch stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An der Wall Street griffen Anleger am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Dienstag Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit