TRON Postpones Warren Buffett Lunch and Press Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent, today postponed the July 25 lunch and press conferences with billionaire investor Warren Buffett after falling ill.

Sun, who was being treated for severe pain caused by kidney stones, had been scheduled to have lunch with Buffett and up to seven guests at Quince restaurant in San Francisco. The BitTorrent CEO bid a record-setting $4,567,888 to win this year's eBay Power Of One Lunch auction, which benefits the San Francisco-based non-profit GLIDE Foundation. Sun paid GLIDE via money transfer on June 5th, and delivered an additional $100,000 this month during an employee volunteer day at GLIDE.

The TRON Foundation notified Buffett and GLIDE Foundation President and CEO Karen Hanrahan of Sun's illness on Monday, and all parties agreed to reschedule when their respective schedules can accommodate. Sun's guests also will attend the lunch when it is rescheduled.

