10.07.2020 21:00:00

Trojan Powder Coating Adds Lamination Machine to Sarasota Facility

SARASOTA, Fla., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A groundbreaking moment for Trojan Powder Coating, the innovative company is pleased to announce an additional lamination machine added to its Sarasota, FL facility, establishing them as the only third-party finishing company in the region to offer lamination services.

The 83-PLM-327 by FUX Machinery is the latest generation in FUX's range of wrapping machines. This premium model features an automatic slot nozzle, short changeover times, an adjustable machine bed and an integrated quality control system with remote access to ensure excellence throughout each lamination project.

"In 2016, we introduced wrapping and lamination as a part of our company's offerings," says Carl Troiano, Founder and President of Trojan Powder Coating. "It was very well received, particularly because of the benefits laminating brings to Florida's unique climate and environment. We're thrilled we can offer a rapid response to our customers' changing needs. It reflects our commitment to the evolving markets we serve."

These benefits include authentic, textured finishes in a range of color options that can withstand sun exposure and elements without sacrificing the pigment or lifespan of the laminate. With more than 475 years of experience in metalworking, Austria-based FUX Machinery (represented in North America by Marco Patermann from GAPSER) is a heritage brand that delivers innovative methods and machines that promise precision and quality at every touchpoint.

Laminates can deflect heat and protect your project from harsh elements five times more than the average finish. Because of this, there is a high demand throughout the Southeast region for the premium laminate and wrapping finishes the 83-PLM-327 provides.

"Since 2016, Trojan has been an industry leader, bringing lamination to the markets they serve," says Marco Patermann. "The addition of the new machine strengthens Trojan's ability to serve its customers with the latest technology available to the industry."

From windows and door profiles, to trim board, siding or lightweight façades, Trojan Powder Coating looks forward to working with its partners on bringing their projects to life with the premium colors and durable, high-end finishes their newest machine has to offer.

 

SOURCE Trojan Powder Coating

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:36
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
08:48
SMI droht Ungemach
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
ams-Aktie im kräftig Plus: Übernahme von OSRAM abgeschlossen
EMS-CHEMIE wird von der Coronavirus-Pandemie hart getroffen - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie dennoch fester
Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Dow-Jones im Plus -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Molecular Partners-Aktie schiesst hoch: Molecular Partners arbeitet mit AGC Biologics bei COVID-19-Programm zusammen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
VAT-Aktie beflügelt: VAT weist im zweiten Quartal starkes Wachstum aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Dow-Jones im Plus -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag mit verschiedenen Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB