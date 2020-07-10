Trojan Powder Coating Adds Lamination Machine to Sarasota Facility

SARASOTA, Fla., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A groundbreaking moment for Trojan Powder Coating, the innovative company is pleased to announce an additional lamination machine added to its Sarasota, FL facility, establishing them as the only third-party finishing company in the region to offer lamination services.

The 83-PLM-327 by FUX Machinery is the latest generation in FUX's range of wrapping machines. This premium model features an automatic slot nozzle, short changeover times, an adjustable machine bed and an integrated quality control system with remote access to ensure excellence throughout each lamination project.

"In 2016, we introduced wrapping and lamination as a part of our company's offerings," says Carl Troiano, Founder and President of Trojan Powder Coating. "It was very well received, particularly because of the benefits laminating brings to Florida's unique climate and environment. We're thrilled we can offer a rapid response to our customers' changing needs. It reflects our commitment to the evolving markets we serve."

These benefits include authentic, textured finishes in a range of color options that can withstand sun exposure and elements without sacrificing the pigment or lifespan of the laminate. With more than 475 years of experience in metalworking, Austria-based FUX Machinery (represented in North America by Marco Patermann from GAPSER) is a heritage brand that delivers innovative methods and machines that promise precision and quality at every touchpoint.

Laminates can deflect heat and protect your project from harsh elements five times more than the average finish. Because of this, there is a high demand throughout the Southeast region for the premium laminate and wrapping finishes the 83-PLM-327 provides.

"Since 2016, Trojan has been an industry leader, bringing lamination to the markets they serve," says Marco Patermann. "The addition of the new machine strengthens Trojan's ability to serve its customers with the latest technology available to the industry."

From windows and door profiles, to trim board, siding or lightweight façades, Trojan Powder Coating looks forward to working with its partners on bringing their projects to life with the premium colors and durable, high-end finishes their newest machine has to offer.

