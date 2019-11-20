Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces that Victoria Vannes Achieves International No. 1 Amazon Best Seller Status

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evaluation of the Impact of the Biofield Energy Treated Test Formulation on Various Biomarkers in Human Bones, Heart, Liver, Lungs, and Brain Cells" by Victoria Vannes has been named No. 1 International Best Seller on Amazon in 10 categories including Chemistry Clinical, Medical Technology, Nosology, Brain, Occupational and Industrial Medicine, Laboratory Medicine, Holistic, Vitamins, and Chemistry General and Reference, and Microbiology in the USA and Canada. It was also a No. 1 Hot New Release additional categories including Holistic, Vitamins, Pathology, Chemistry, Energy Healing, and Mental and Spiritual Healing.

Vannes' research investigated the impact of a Biofield Treated test formulation on vital organs function using cell-based assays.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

About Victoria Vannes

Victoria Vannes was born a natural healer. This gift from the Source, creator of all things, was realized when Victoria met Guruji Mahendra Trivedi in 2010. Under Guruji's nurturing and blessings, Victoria's full potential for healing has expanded. Her ability to harness Life Force energy has been scientifically validated, documented, and published in International peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Victoria's holistic therapy is based on her ability to harness and transmit healing energy from the Source to people, animals, and plants, anywhere in the world through thought intention. The benefits people may receive through Victoria's energy healing method include improvements in emotional health, relationships, and prosperity, as well as a closer connection to the Source.

Previously, Victoria was an educator, helping children learn and prepare themselves for a bright future. She has a special affinity for children and remains committed to helping children and adults achieve potential improvements in their physical, mental, emotional wellbeing, and greater overall happiness in life.

About the Trivedi Effect® & Guruji Mahendra Trivedi

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc., has spoken on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She has also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She has shared her message at NASDAQ and has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, CW media in the United States.

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in more than 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 500 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with more than 6,500 citations.

These publications are available in over 2,300 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

