Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces that James Jeffery Peoples Achieves International No. 1 Amazon Best Seller

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Investigation of Vital Organ Specific Biomarkers Using Cell-Based Assays after Treatment with the Biofield Energy Treated Test Formulation" by James Jeffery Peoples has been named No. 1 International Best Seller on Amazon in the USA, Canada, and United Kingdom in 14 categories including Energy Healing, Nephrology, Assessment and Diagnosis, and Brain Research. The book also was named a hot new release in multiple categories including Higher and Continuing Education for Graduate Medical School and Research and Theory in the USA and Canada.

Peoples' research aimed to determine the impact of the Biofield Energy Treated test formulation using different cell line mediums and evaluating the impact vital organ functionality.

About Biofield Energy Treatments



The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

About James Jeffery Peoples



James Jeffery Peoples, known as Jeff Peoples, is a successful entrepreneur, leader, and business architect. Peoples has helped thousands of businesses save billions of dollars in mailing, shipping, and labor costs since 1988. He is passionate about helping companies to become more efficient and profitable and helping their people reach their next best level of growth and prosperity through automating information.

Peoples founded Window Book, Inc. in 1988, and built it into a leader in the postal and logistics software industry with over 60 full-time staff in three countries serving thousands of clients.

Currently over half of all-American business mail is produced by Window Book's clients using its information automation software. Peoples has created and led multiple companies to success by bringing to market advanced technologies and better ways of living.

In 2011, Peoples was introduced to Guruji Mahendra Trivedi. Through Guruji's blessings and guidance, Peoples has developed his owner innate talents for harnessing and transmitting life force energy for the benefit and improvement of the receiver. Peoples' leading-edge scientific research is focused on improving the next generation of health products that will serve billions of people with better health and enable them to love and enjoy God's creation at a higher level.

About the Trivedi Effect® & Guruji Mahendra Trivedi



The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.



Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc., has spoken on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She has also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She has shared her message at NASDAQ and has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, CW media in the United States.

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in more than 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 500 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with more than 6,500 citations.

These publications are available in over 2,300 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

