Triumph Receives Order For Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units From DLA

BERWYN, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) recently announced that it received the third delivery order from the Defense Logistics Agency for enhanced digital electronic control units (EDECUs) for use in the U.S. Army's UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets. The $17.3M order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of approximately 3,100 digital electronic control units on the two fleets.

"As aftermarket support continues to be increasingly important to our military and defense customers, Triumph is pleased to continue upgrading the EDECUs on the critical Black Hawk and Apache fleets," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems & Support. "This long-term agreement has positioned us to deliver value and reliability over a multi-year period that best meets the DLA's needs, and we are committed to delivering the remaining units with the highest quality in the years ahead."

More than 2,000 EDECU orders will be filled through 2022 to satisfy the upgrade requirement for the highly utilized Black Hawk and Apache fleets as part of this latest contract. This delivery order provides a further advanced version of EDECU. Since 2013, Triumph has provided more than 7,000 EDECUs for Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and Seahawk aircraft in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard fleet. Triumph will partner with military fleet logistics providers to facilitate the upgrades of the remaining EDECUs in the field.

Triumph Systems & Support's Electronics & Control operating company in West Hartford, Connecticut will manufacture the units. In addition to the U.S. Army T700 EDECU, the company also provides electronic engine controls for the UH-60 Blackhawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk, MH-60 Jayhawk, SH-60 Seahawk, Apache AH-64 and Chinook CH-47.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

