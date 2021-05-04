SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 23:30:00

Triumph Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on May 20, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on May 20, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

Triumph Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When: 

8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021



Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com 



How:

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive:

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-live-webcast-scheduled-for-830-am-et-on-may-20-2021-301283827.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

﻿

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

