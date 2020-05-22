22.05.2020 00:54:00

Triumph Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BERWYN, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings on May 28th, 2020 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

Triumph Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28th, 2020



Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com 



How:

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive:

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301064067.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

Nachrichten

