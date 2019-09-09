09.09.2019 14:24:00

Triumph Group Announces Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. ("Triumph") (NYSE:TGI) today announced that it intends to offer $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). Triumph intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021, repay amounts outstanding under its credit facility and pay fees and expenses.

The Notes will be offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market and other conditions. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-announces-proposed-senior-secured-notes-offering-300913987.html

SOURCE Triumph Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
07:00
Julius Bär - PreMarket App
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag freundlich zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB