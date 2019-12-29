Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust Announces Termination and Dissolution

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 27, 2019 (the "Termination Date"), the Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust (the "Liquidating Trust") was dissolved and terminated pursuant to the terms of (i) the Plan of Resolution of Triton Aviation Finance, dated November 17, 2017 (the "Plan"), (ii) the Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust Agreement, dated December 19, 2017 (the "Trust Agreement"), (iii) the Notice of Extension of Termination Date of Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust, dated December 17, 2018, and (iv) the Notice of Extension of Termination Date of Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust, dated December 17, 2019.

On the Termination Date, pursuant to written direction by its Liquidating Trustee and in accordance with the Trust Agreement, all remaining cash assets of the Liquidating Trust were conveyed to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as indenture trustee (the "Indenture Trustee"), for pro rata distribution to the beneficial holders of the Class A-1 Notes under the Trust Indenture, dated June 22, 2000 (as supplemented from time to time, the "Indenture"), by and among, inter alia, Triton Aviation Finance and the Indenture Trustee. The Class A-1 Notes under the Indenture were delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange effective May 1, 2019.

In connection with the dissolution and termination, a final accounting of the Liquidating Trust was rendered to the Indenture Trustee pursuant to and in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Plan and the Trust Agreement.

Contact: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Indenture Trustee, Mark DiGiacomo, 201-593-8425, mark.digiacomo@db.com

SOURCE Triton Aviation Finance Liquidating Trust