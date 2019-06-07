07.06.2019 00:00:00

Tripp Lite's Monitor Risers Improve Workspace Ergonomics

CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has a simple suggestion to make workspaces more ergonomic: use a monitor riser. Using a monitor riser to elevate a flat-panel display, television or laptop to a comfortable viewing height can help relieve the symptoms of poor ergonomics, such as fatigue, neck pain and eye strain.

Tripp Lite monitor risers are available in a variety of sizes, shapes and materials to accommodate most displays and complement most workspaces. Select models feature adjustable-height legs, which provide the ability to create a personalized viewing height or accommodate different users. Tripp Lite also offers a riser with swivel adjustment (MR1815SWVL) to optimize viewing angles.

Tripp Lite's newest monitor risers, including a triangular model for corners (MR1220M), feature all-metal construction with three-position height adjustment. The metal risers also have a perforated platform to provide ventilation for laptops and other electronics, eliminating the need for external cooling fans or pads.

"In addition to improving ergonomics, monitor risers create more desktop, table or counter space," said Karenann Brow, Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Risers can elevate a wide variety of office or household items, and the space under the platform can be used for peripherals, paperwork or supplies. Tripp Lite's metal risers have the extra feature of a ventilated platform to help keep electronics cool."

Key Features of Tripp Lite's Monitor Risers

  • Available in a variety of sizes and shapes to accommodate most flat-panel monitors and laptops
  • Material options include metal, heavy-duty plastic, tempered glass and wood
  • Select models include adjustable-height legs, swivel adjustment or storage features
  • Metal risers have three-position height adjustment and a perforated platform to help dissipate heat and keep laptops cool
  • Minimal assembly or no assembly required
  • Rubber feet prevent risers from sliding
  • 5-year limited warranty

Get more information about Tripp Lite's full line of monitor risers at tripplite.com.

About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at https://www.tripplite.com.

