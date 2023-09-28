Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'879 0.0%  SPI 14'244 -0.1%  Dow 33'550 -0.2%  DAX 15'220 0.0%  Euro 0.9671 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'131 0.0%  Gold 1'875 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'344 0.3%  Dollar 0.9206 0.0%  Öl 97.3 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Richemont21048333Straumann117544866ams24924656
Top News
Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt von SCHOTT Pharma
Kryptokurse am Vormittag
ams OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: ams OSRAM will 2,25 Milliarden Euro frisches Geld beschaffen
Santander-Aktie fester: Banco Santander beginnt am Donnerstag mit Aktienrückkauf
Diageo-Aktie zieht an: Spirituosenhersteller Diageo bekräftigt Mittelfristprognosen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Aktie [Valor: 37611007 / ISIN: GB00BF0P7H59]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.09.2023 10:02:52

Triple Point Social Housing REIT: Robust base and capital deployment options

Triple Point Social Housing REIT
0.53 GBP 2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Triple Point Social Housing REIT: Robust base and capital deployment options

28-Sep-2023 / 09:02 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 28 September 2023

 

Triple Point Social Housing REIT: Robust base and capital deployment options

Triple Point Social Housing (SOHO) reported solid H123 results. With borrowing costs fixed, growth in indexed rental income partly offset the impact of credit loss provisions against its two unperforming tenants. Progress is being made in resolving these issues, and as there is no read-across to the wider portfolio, we forecast full dividend cover through FY24. Meanwhile, with the demand for specialised supported housing remaining strong, SOHO has entered a partnership with one of the leading providers in the sector.

 

The FY23e yield is c 10%. We estimate that even a c 20% decline in FY24 income would support a fully covered DPS of at least c 4.5p, or a yield of c 7.6%, consistent with the peer average.

 

Click here to view the full report.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1736825  28-Sep-2023 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736825&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:00 Solides Dach über dem Kopf: Holcim macht mehr als nur Baustoffe
07:00 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
27.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
27.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.09.2023
27.09.23 SMI sackt weiter ab
26.09.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
26.09.23 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'348.12 19.09 9XSSMU
Short 11'556.61 13.95 IQSSMU
Short 11'997.39 8.88 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'881.73 28.09.2023 09:54:42
Long 10'463.47 19.97 5SSMIU
Long 10'222.48 13.95 CUSSMU
Long 9'793.27 8.99 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie deutlich unter Druck. Gerichtsentscheid im UBS-Prozess für den 15. November erwartet - Untersuchung des US-Justizdepartements
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Milliardär Klaus-Michael Kühne vermeidet "technologisch anspruchsvolle" KI-Aktien - was er stattdessen kauft
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche profitiert von Expertenaussagen - Roche treibt Alzheimer-Pipeline voran
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar erneut auf den tiefsten Stand seit Jahresbeginn - Franken büsst an Stärke ein
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Helvetia-Aktie wieder im Minus: Helvetia mit kräftigem Anstieg des Halbjahresgewinns
Stabilisierungsversuche: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende im Plus
Microsoft-Aktie mit Plus: Microsoft-Beteiligung OpenAI wohl bald unter wertvollsten Startups der Welt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit