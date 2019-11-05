+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Triple-platinum Selling Kazakh Pop Star and National Cultural Envoy Dimash Qudaibergen to Perform in New York This December

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimash Qudaibergen is a vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Kazakhstan. The six-octave singing sensation has captivated music lovers from around the world with his ability to conquer both bass and falsetto registers. Possessing the vocal style of a lyrical tenor, Dimash excels in the Belcanto technique, revealing his full range.

Dimash rose to international fame in 2017 after competing on the Chinese talent show "I Am a Singer", garnering millions of fans. His incomparable voice instantly mesmerized audiences in Kazakhstan and beyond.

In early 2019, he appeared in "The World's Best", an American reality talent show, where he won the highest number of votes and was declared the runner-up.

On 14 July 2019, Dimash released his first solo album, "iD", going platinum in less than 24 hours. "iD" has since achieved triple-platinum status. 

"Arnau Tour ENVOY" is a dedication to the artist's homeland. The new show of Dimash is presented by The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an envoy of Kazakh culture and music to the world. At his upcoming US show, Dimash will become the first Kazakhstani musician to headline the world-renowned Barclays Center arena. 

Following his meteoric rise to superstardom in Asia and beyond, organizers are confident US audiences will be equally thrilled by "Golden Voice of Kazakhstan", joining the millions of Dimash Qudaibergen fans around the globe.

Tickets for Dimash's Barclays Center debut are available on Ticketmaster.

SOURCE The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

