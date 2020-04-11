+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 21:55:00

Triple-I: U.S. Auto Insurers to Return $10.5 Billion to Customers

NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. auto insurers will return more than $10 billion to their customers nationwide, according to an estimate released today by the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)

"Insurers are again fulfilling their role as economic first responders by providing financial relief to customers when they need it most," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "If the rest of the nation's private-passenger auto insurers are as generous as the companies the Triple-I knows about, we project insurers will be giving customer refunds, discounts, dividends, and credits totaling $10.5 billion."

The Triple-I's $10.5 billion estimate is based on its analysis of 14 U.S. auto insurers who announced this week premium refunds, discounts, dividends, and credits totaling $8.1 billion. These insurers cited reduced policyholder mileage and the receipt of fewer claims amid the COVID-19 crisis as the reasons they were able to make these decisions. 

Given there are hundreds of companies that sell private-passenger auto insurance in the U.S., the Triple-I looked at the industry's cumulative market share and estimated an additional $2.4 billion in refunds, discounts, dividends and credits were forthcoming. The Triple-I has updated its Fact Sheet, Insurers Offer Forward-Looking Solutions For COVID-19 Recovery, to reflect the latest steps taken by the nation's auto insurers.

"These are challenging financial times for millions of Americans, and the country's auto insurers are making it easier for their customers to get through this extraordinary time in U.S. history," Kevelighan stated.

The Triple-I estimates the typical U.S. auto insurance customer spent $1,113 in 2019 to cover a single private-passenger vehicle.

RELATED LINKS:

Triple-I Blog: Auto Insurance

Triple-I Facts and Statistics: Auto insurance

Triple-I Articles: Nine Ways to Lower Your Auto Insurance Costs; What Is Auto Insurance?

THE I.I.I. IS A NONPROFIT, COMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION SUPPORTED BY THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-i-us-auto-insurers-to-return-10-5-billion-to-customers-301039058.html

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Deutsche Bank hat bei Tesla Hoffnung auf schwarze Zahlen im ersten Quartal
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Umkämpftes Cloud-Geschäft: Analyse zeigt starkes Wachstum - die grössten Cloud-Anbieter
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB