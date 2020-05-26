Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 21:15:00

Triple Clear Water Solutions Offers Tips for Safely Reopening Commercial Buildings After COVID-19 Amid Serious Water Quality Concerns

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reopenings have started across all 50 states, and in a matter of weeks, many commercial buildings, including office buildings, hotels and restaurants, will become active again after weeks of being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Triple Clear Water Solutions, a leader in commercial water filtration with patented technologies that deliver safe, clean and filtered water, offers the following tips for building managers, business owners and real estate developers to ward off potentially harmful drinking water conditions.

"Buildings that were closed or operating at reduced occupancy for the last few months due to Coronavirus restrictions create the perfect environment for bacteria and metal contaminants to infiltrate commercial plumbing systems," said Patrick Verwys, Executive Vice President, Triple Clear Water Solutions. "In addition to establishing social distancing guidelines and new office procedures, we advise business owners, building managers and real estate developers to seriously consider implementing water safety procedures prior to reopening to keep their employees, tenants and customers safe."

"Under-used or reduced-capacity water systems often lead to stagnant water in distribution channels and within buildings," said 30-year water industry expert Michael Fehr, PhD, co-founder, Fehr Solutions, LLC. "This heightens the chance of bacterial growth within the building, including Legionella, as well as increased levels of metal contaminants like iron and lead due to corrosion from older pipes caused by stagnation. I strongly urge businesses reopening to have a plan for restoring their water systems, follow the CDC guidelines and consider adding water filtration systems that demonstrate removal of bacterial contaminants like Triple Clear's, at point of entry or point of use." 

Triple Clear's water filtration experts recommend that anyone reopening a building after COVID-19 closures take the following steps to ensure safe and clean water:

  • Start planning early. When reopening an under-occupied building, a systematic building flush should begin at least five days before your planned opening.

  • Do a full audit of the property. This includes checking the status of all domestic water and mechanical equipment, understanding the building occupants, and reviewing their plan to re-occupy.

  • Do a risk analysis at the full building level. Now is the time to test, test, test – it's crucial to understand where the concerns lie building-wide so that you can address any issues before reopening.

  • Consider installing or updating filtration with the ability to remove biological hazards and other contaminants. At a time when there are many unknowns, installing a filter at the point of entry or point of use delivers peace of mind, acting as a firewall and first line of defense against harmful contaminants.

  • Keep your records updated at the building level. Flow rates, water temperatures, treatment cycles, and filter maintenance are just a few areas to target when updating your team's water management program.

    • Triple Clear offers cost-effective and energy-optimized Point-of-Entry commercial water filtration systems that deliver safe, clean and delicious water for potable use. Using no chemicals, no power and 99% less water than RO systems, Triple Clear's system removes grit, potentially dangerous micro biologicals, heavy metals, cellular debris, and other potentially harmful contaminants. Their patented water filtration technologies are used in industry-leading hotel chains, hospitals and restaurants.

    Triple Clear also offers Point-of-Use options that deliver bottled-quality water and can be quickly and inexpensively installed at potable water sources for immediate protection if a full Point-of-Entry solution isn't a viable option.

    Visit www.tripleclear.com to learn more or contact info@tripleclear.com to order any commercial Triple Clear water filtration systems.

    Triple Clear's Point-of-Use Force Field Filters™ are also available for home use and can be purchased on Amazon.

    About Triple Clear Water Solutions
    Triple Clear Water Solutions, Inc. (TCWS) is a water technology company that provides cost-effective and energy-optimized water filtration systems, delivering safe, clean and purified water for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Triple Clear's "plug-and-play" solutions are environmentally friendly and capable of solving both the most common and most difficult water purification challenges for potable water, wastewater and HVAC systems.

    The company's trusted, commercial-grade water filtration solutions are used by global leaders in hospitality and in some of the most prestigious hospitals and medical facilities in the world. Triple Clear's patented technologies are also available for at-home use.

    For more information, visit TripleClear.com

    Contact: Kristen Joerger, LKPR, Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com, 603-494-3295

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-clear-water-solutions-offers-tips-for-safely-reopening-commercial-buildings-after-covid-19-amid-serious-water-quality-concerns-301065468.html

    SOURCE Triple Clear Water Solutions

