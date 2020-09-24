Trip.com Group supports Macao SAR Government revitalizing the tourism industry

MACAO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online travel services provider Trip.com Group celebrates its collaboration with Macao SAR government and the revitalization of travel as mainland Chinese tourists can once again travel to Macao SAR. James Liang, co-founder and chairman of Trip.com Group, hosted the Boss Live livestream from Macao to promote travel to the southern Chinese hub.

The Macao SAR government, Trip.com Group and Tencent plan to issue travel coupons worth a total of RMB 150 million to mainland Chinese tourists to use when booking hotels in Macao. From September 23rd mainland Chinese tourists are able to travel to Macao, leading the way for the tourism revival in the region. To support and promote travel to Macao, Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder James Liang hosted a livestream from Macao for the first time. The event shared the wonders of Macao as well as the measures taken to ensure travelers are safe and warmly welcomed to once again enjoy the excitement of travel.

Following the Macao SAR government, Trip.com Group and Tencent travel coupon collaboration, Sun Bo, Trip.com Group CMO, met with Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director Macao Government Tourism Office, to discuss further collaborations that will reinvigorate tourism to Macao. The meeting opened up greater opportunities for the organizations to work together on future initiatives that utilize Trip.com Group's platforms to attract tourists to experience all that Macao has to offer.

Macao is a leading destination for mainland Chinese tourists, welcoming over 27 million mainland Chinese visitors in 2019, according to Macao Tourism Plus. Trip.com Group tour and independent travel data shows the number of mainland Chinese tourists booking Macao vacations increased by 33% during 2019. By welcoming tourists, Macao is setting an example to show other tourist destinations how to revitalize their tourism economy and reconnect with keen travelers.

"Macao is a top destination for mainland Chinese travelers and we are delighted to collaborate with Macao SAR government to promote travel to Macao by sharing our platform to offer discounts and vouchers for travelers," said Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder James Liang. "We are happy to work with Trip.com Group to encourage the revival of tourism in Macao and look forward to welcoming mainland Chinese tourists to our wonderful city," said Cheng Wai Tong Deputy Director Macao Government Tourism Office.

The RMB 150 million in travel coupons to be issued by Macao SAR government, Trip.com Group and Tencent to mainland Chinese tourists will help boost spending in Macao's tourism economy. Travelers can use coupons on our app and enjoy up to 50% or RMB 500 off when they make their reservation. This initiative helps attract mainland Chinese tourists and showcase Macao's countless wonders. Trip.com Group and Macao SAR government have enjoyed years of collaboration, this latest initiative and the hosting of Trip.com Group's Boss Live livestream in Macao show a deepening of the relationship and our joint efforts to promote tourism in Macao.

James Liang's Boss Live show broadcast from Macao on September 23rd attracted over 5.711 million viewers, with GMV exceeding RMB 65.34 million from a total of 35,821 orders. Trip.com Group's Boss Live shows have become a major event for the travel in the region, promoting travel and sharing incredible discounts with customers. Occurring weekly, the Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder has hosted over 28 Boss Live shows, immersing viewers in destinations and sharing discount packages tailored for the post-COVID traveler. From mainland China to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Thailand, Boss Live and Trip.com LIVE livestreams target localized audiences and feature an incredible selection of travel products. To date, these shows have generated over RMB 1.5 billion in transactions, helping to reinvigorate tourism throughout the region.

The livestream series follow on from Trip.com Group's "Travel On" initiative. Launched on June 22nd, this initiative saw Trip.com Group and travel industry partners host a livestream event to kickstart the global tourism revival. At this event, a series of measures were announced to help the global travel industry recover after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through these initiatives, Trip.com Group aims to encourage the recovery of tourism around the world. The efforts to bring tourists to Macao, public-private cooperation that guarantee safety and discounts to travelers, as well as the pent up travel demand this taps into, all signal a tourism revival. Macao is an example of what the future holds for destinations and travelers around the world.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

SOURCE Trip.com Group