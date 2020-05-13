Trip.com Group joins WTTC in launching Safe Travels protocol

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international online travel services provider (OTA) Trip.com Group today announced its role in overseeing the implementation of an industry initiative led by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), set to lend impetus to the revival of the sector.

Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry, the "Safe Travels" protocol, announced today by the WTTC, aims to rebuild confidence among consumers by bringing together industry leaders and partners to implement the best available guidelines on health and safety. The standards, based on advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health authorities, will enable the industry to standardise practices across the board, and give consumers the necessary assurance to travel safely and at ease when it becomes practical to do so.

"For us and our partners, the safety of travellers is always our top priority. At this defining moment for the travel industry, we welcome this important initiative from WTTC, bringing together partners in the sector to give travellers the assurance they need," said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group and Vice Chair of the WTTC. "Whenever you're ready to travel again, we'll be here."

Implementation of today's standards is the latest move in a series of initiatives by the leading OTA to deliver assurance and safety to users, and support to partners. Throughout the pandemic, the company led an industry initiative which provided refunds and flexibility for affected travelers through its Safeguard Cancellation Guarantee. In addition to facilitating generous cancellation provisions, Trip.com Group has allocated significant funds to supporting its partners in industry revival efforts, and developed various tools to help inform safe travel decisions for customers, such as the COVID-19 International Traveler's Guide, which provides timely updates on restrictions, outbreaks, cancellation policies, and other relevant information to prospective travelers.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-group-joins-wttc-in-launching-safe-travels-protocol-301058672.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group