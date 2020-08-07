07.08.2020 09:00:00

Trint keeps expanding, even in global pandemic

Newly appointed CTO and VP of Product are just some of the new hires

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speech-to-text platform company Trint is pleased to announce two new members have joined its leadership team.

Odhrán McConnell is the third person to join Trint's C suite and the new Chief Technology Officer. Odhrán spent nine years at The Guardian, bringing a detailed understanding of the intersection between global media companies and state-of-the-art technology. At Trint he will focus on growing the team and developing key processes to ensure Trint's continued excellence in engineering.

The new VP of Product is Graham Paterson. Graham has a long history of working in fast-growth companies, including food delivery service Deliveroo and fintech company TransferWise. Graham will work with the Product team to create the innovative engine Trint needs to support record growth in sales this year.

These two new roles – both located at the global headquarters in London – represent just a fraction of the employee growth Trint has experienced this year. In December 2019 the company was 48; today it has 75 employees and expects to be past 100 by the end of the year.

"2020 has been our biggest year yet: by Q2 we'd tripled subscriber numbers year on year and hit record revenue in every area of the business," noted CEO Jeff Kofman. "We soon realized that we needed the right leadership in the company to support growth of this scale. Both Odhrán and Graham and have experience scaling teams and building efficient, agile delivery. Not only are we adding fantastic new talent to our team but we've also created a really powerful recruiting and onboarding engine – all over Zoom!"

For more information on Trint, visit trint.com.

Trint is the speech-to-text platform that unlocks the power of speech, using A.I. to automatically transcribe audio and video - making it searchable, editable and shareable. Trint connects teams for seamless, fast and secure content creation. With offices in London and Toronto, Trint is a global company. Clients include anyone who produces content: large and small media companies, marketing firms, corporations, universities and individuals.

Media contact: Michael Nelson-Wolter / michael@trint.com

 

 

