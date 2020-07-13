Trinseo Announces its 2030 Sustainability Goals

HONG KONG, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a leading solution provider, today announced its 2030 Sustainability Goals. Reaching a milestone celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Trinseo believes it is high time to embark on an ambitious, measurable, and achievable longer-term sustainability journey.

"We are proud to announce Trinseo's Sustainability Goals for the next decade that will drive long-term, positive change for our organization, our customers, this generation, and the next," said Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trinseo. "Our commitment to sustainability is embedded into our company culture through our operations and our commitment to deliver innovative and sustainable technologies. By partnering with like-minded customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, we are creating sustainable changes."

This ambitious plan includes 15 long-term goals under five main categories that target climate change, sustainable products, supplier responsibility, responsible operations, and sustainable workforce. These goals were created, in part, from a critical assessment of the Company's capabilities as well as valuable feedback from customers and suppliers.

"Given the many challenges our industry and society face, we believe that we must strive to be a driver of sustainable solutions," said Walter van het Hof, Global Industry Affairs & Sustainability Leader, Trinseo. "We have a responsibility as a company to contribute to making the world a better place, by solving significant problems with our technologies and promoting a culture that is true to our core values."

Using inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for sustainability reporting, Trinseo has committed to taking a deeper and more holistic look at its material topics and related impacts, based on the priorities of its stakeholders. Through that analysis, the Company is setting a foundation to drive meaningful change across all areas of business.

At a glance, the five main categories of the sustainability goals include:

Climate Change

By 2035, reduce 1 & 2 GHG emissions intensity by 35% Scope with progress milestones of 10% reduction by 2025 and 20% reduction by 2030.

By 2030, increase the share of electricity from non-fossil sources from 5% to 30%.

Sustainable Products

By 2025, dedicate at least 30% of technology and innovation/R&D efforts toward circular economy solutions.

By 2030, increase the share of sustainably advantaged products to 40%.

Supplier Responsibility

By 2025, implement a Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Due Diligence program for new key suppliers as an addition to the existing supplier on-boarding process.

Responsible Operations

By 2030, reduce freshwater intake by 20%, overall waste generation by 15% and waste disposal to landfill to zero.

By 2030, all pellet-handling sites achieve zero pellet loss to the environment through Operation Clean Sweep®.

Sustainable Workforce

Continuously meet societal expectations to live out our values of safety, respect for people, and employee engagement.

View all 15 Sustainability Goals at trinseo.com/sustainabilitygoals

Trinseo's Sustainability program was recognized by Newsweek in its list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 (ranked #5 in the Materials industry) as well as receiving positive ratings from EcoVadis and CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project).

