Trinity Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Colleagues

LIVONIA, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health today announced, effective immediately, the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to Trinity Health's more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues and the broader communities safe.

Since December 2020, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization, Trinity Health has strongly encouraged vaccination for all colleagues and within the communities its various Health Ministries serve. To date, the health system estimates nearly 75% of Trinity Health employees have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and it now looks to close the gap with this new requirement.

"Safety is one of our Core Values. We feel it is important that we take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us — especially the most vulnerable in our communities who cannot be vaccinated, including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised," said Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski. "Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll. Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 331 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective against symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and death, with more than 99% of COVID-19 deaths today occurring in unvaccinated people.

"The science has shown us that the COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of the virus," said Dan Roth, M.D., Trinity Health executive vice president and chief clinical officer. "As a Catholic Health Ministry — even if we work remotely or do not regularly encounter patients — we view ourselves as caregivers and it's important that we do everything we can to end the pandemic and save lives."

Employees at Trinity Health and its Health Ministries must meet a series of rolling deadlines, with most locations requiring they submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21, 2021. It has not yet been determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually but, if so, employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed. Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved. Employees who do not meet criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will face termination of employment.

Trinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 91 hospitals, as well as 113 continuing care locations. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $19.4 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 117,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

