TriNet Unveils the Next Chapter of Its Award-Winning 'People Matter' Ad Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced the next chapter of its award-winning "People Matter" campaign. With a focus on the challenges small and medium-size businesses are facing in the wake of COVID-19, the new campaign captures the human side of HR with a healthy dose of some much-needed humor during these unprecedented times. The nationwide campaign features out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

"Small and medium-size businesses are the mainstay of the U.S. economy and they have been hit hard by the pandemic.  But they are also resilient and inspirational—and will lead our nation through these challenging times to better days ahead," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communication Officer Michael Mendenhall. "With this campaign, we wanted to show them we understand and care about their struggles by continuing the theme of humanity that resonated in the first iteration of our People Matter campaign. However, we also injected some lighthearted humor because that is one thing none of us are getting enough of this year. The result is a reassurance to our nation's SMBs that TriNet is here for them with expert HR guidance and the critical services they'll need as they continue to navigate through the pandemic."  

TriNet's "People Matter" omnichannel campaign originally launched in April 2019 to recognize and shine the spotlight on SMBs. The original campaign was produced with powerful black and white imagery focused on real-life portraits of TriNet customers in their offices and captured through the lens of iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter

