23.11.2023 22:56:00
Trina Solar on Forbes China Top 50 Innovative Companies List
CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has won a place on the 2023 Forbes China Top 50 Innovative Companies list, Forbes China says. The list, announced on November 9, features the most innovative and burgeoning Chinese companies and pays special attention to corporate R&D investment this year.
Forbes China also lists the top 10 New Energy S&T Innovation Companies among 400 companies for the first time. Trina Solar is on this list, thanks to the company's leadership in the PV and energy storage industry and its commitment to scientific and technological innovation, being a role model for the development of new energy in China.
Forbes lauded Trina Solar for its commitment to innovation, saying: "Only a few companies in the PV industry have managed to stay at the forefront for the past two decades. Continuous innovation is the primary driving force behind the steady and sustained growth of long-established companies, especially Trina Solar."
Leading PV companies have figured prominently in the increasing number of patent applications and grants. Trina Solar, committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions, invests heavily in technological innovation, scoring many firsts. By the second quarter of this year Trina Solar had lodged more than 3,200 patent and software copyright applications. It has also set and broken world records in PV cell conversion efficiency and module output power 25 times.
Gao Jifan, chairman and chief executive officer of Trina Solar, said: "In addition to pouring effort into its own innovation, Trina Solar works with other companies in the industry chain to produce innovation."
Trina Solar has been recognized in several other prestigious lists for its outstanding efforts in innovation, including Top 100 Energy Transition Innovators by Reuters. Trina Solar is the only Chinese company on the list. In addition, Trina Solar was selected as one of the 2022 Forbes China Top 50 Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprises, as one of the 2023 Forbes China ESG Innovative Companies, and as one of the 2022 Forbes China Top 50 Sustainable Industrial Companies, and has appeared on the Fortune China 500 List.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-on-forbes-china-top-50-innovative-companies-list-301996888.html
SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd
