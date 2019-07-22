Trimble MEP Basecamp Conference Set to Bring Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Contractors Together from Across the Globe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that the 2019 MEP Basecamp User Conference will be held August 7 - 9, 2019 in San Diego, California. The event brings together mechanical, electrical and plumbing industry leaders, expert trainers and staff for hands-on training, educational sessions, exhibits and networking opportunities. The conference will include exclusive information on how the Constructible Process can help MEP contractors move beyond Building Information Modeling (BIM) to improve collaboration and productivity from the office to the field.

Keynote speakers include global technology evangelist Lynn Allen, Trimble's vice president of Buildings Roz Buick, and general manager of Trimble's MEP Division Lawrence Smith. The conference also includes computer labs, hands-on training, certification exams and thought leadership discussions. It is the premier technology event for project managers, estimators, foremen and field personnel across the MEP trades.

"Trimble's MEP technology solutions enable our customers worldwide to meet their increasing project demands with a limited workforce," said Lawrence Smith. "Our MEP Basecamp event showcases these solutions and provides the MEP industry with the tools and knowledge to help them build smarter and more efficiently than ever before."

2019 Conference Tracks include:

Estimating , Pricing & Takeoff : A mix of hands-on and in-depth sessions providing greater insight and understanding of Trimble's innovative estimating and pricing solutions for estimators.

A mix of hands-on and in-depth sessions providing greater insight and understanding of Trimble's innovative estimating and pricing solutions for estimators. Design & Fabrication: Targeted at individuals in Computer-Aided Design (CAD), BIM and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) roles across the MEP trades, this track gives designers, detailers and fabricators the skills needed to drive greater confidence in office-to-field workflows.

Targeted at individuals in Computer-Aided Design (CAD), BIM and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) roles across the MEP trades, this track gives designers, detailers and fabricators the skills needed to drive greater confidence in office-to-field workflows. On the Jobsite: Targeted at field personnel across the MEP trades, this track features sessions focused around field layout with robotic total stations, 3D laser scanning and mixed reality technology for more efficient field workflows.

Targeted at field personnel across the MEP trades, this track features sessions focused around field layout with robotic total stations, 3D laser scanning and mixed reality technology for more efficient field workflows. Planning & Managing: This track provides managers across the MEP trades with the knowledge they need to improve productivity of their business through automation and software.

This track provides managers across the MEP trades with the knowledge they need to improve productivity of their business through automation and software. Making Waves: With content relevant to everyone involved in MEP, this track will explore "What's Next" for the MEP industry.

Additional topics to be discussed at the conference include:

Building Beyond BIM: How to move beyond BIM to a constructible process that combines design, project management and engineering models into a collaboration and data-rich platform.

How to move beyond BIM to a constructible process that combines design, project management and engineering models into a collaboration and data-rich platform. Asset Management: How to manage and track tools and materials in real-time to reduce loss and increase productivity.

How to manage and track tools and materials in real-time to reduce loss and increase productivity. Layout: The latest layout technology that brings more accuracy and efficiency to project workflows. Trimble's MEP Division provides contractors and engineers with complete technology solutions and current data from manufacturers and distributors to streamline workflows and increase productivity. For more information visit: https://mep.trimble.com .

To register for the 2019 Trimble MEP Basecamp, visit: https://mepbasecamp.trimble.com .

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for optimizing building design and construction projects, streamlining workplace operations and managing real estate portfolios. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process , Trimble's innovative approach to empowering disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data that improves productivity and reduces waste. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-mep-basecamp-conference-set-to-bring-mechanical-electrical-and-plumbing-contractors-together-from-across-the-globe-300888434.html

SOURCE Trimble