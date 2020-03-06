Trig, Inc. Takes Campaign Cup for Outstanding Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based sales and marketing firm Trig, Inc. was recently recognized for exceptional service on behalf of a prominent energy supplier during 2019. The company earned the Campaign Cup, a national sales honor presented to the top-producing office across the nation engaged in the campaign.

Led by President and CEO Adrienne Sterwerf, Trig, Inc. achieved results that topped all other offices in the country engaged in the same program. "I am pleased to accept this honor on behalf of the united efforts of our entire office," said Sterwerf. "We are humbled by this achievement and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results on behalf of the client."

Serving the needs of Fortune 500 clients, including the largest supplier in the energy industry, Trig, Inc. provides personalized outreach and builds lasting relationships with face-to-face interaction. Specializing in client acquisition and retention Trig, Inc. offers its employees ample opportunities for personal and career development through daily coaching and the integration of core company values of integrity, passion, and accountability.

Trig, Inc. promotes social responsibility and is proud to represent companies in the renewable energy sector. The company is also active in various philanthropic causes, including supporting Liberty Children's Home among other organizations.

About Trig, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Trig, Inc. is a leading marketing and sales firm that specializes in direct marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies. Trig, Inc. provides competitive, progressive solutions with integrity and professionalism for clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 614.594.0559 or go to triginc.org.

