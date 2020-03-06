+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
06.03.2020 00:21:00

Trig, Inc. Takes Campaign Cup for Outstanding Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based sales and marketing firm Trig, Inc. was recently recognized for exceptional service on behalf of a prominent energy supplier during 2019. The company earned the Campaign Cup, a national sales honor presented to the top-producing office across the nation engaged in the campaign.

The team at Trig, Inc. celebrates its Campaign Cup win.

Led by President and CEO Adrienne Sterwerf, Trig, Inc. achieved results that topped all other offices in the country engaged in the same program. "I am pleased to accept this honor on behalf of the united efforts of our entire office," said Sterwerf. "We are humbled by this achievement and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results on behalf of the client."

Serving the needs of Fortune 500 clients, including the largest supplier in the energy industry, Trig, Inc. provides personalized outreach and builds lasting relationships with face-to-face interaction. Specializing in client acquisition and retention Trig, Inc. offers its employees ample opportunities for personal and career development through daily coaching and the integration of core company values of integrity, passion, and accountability. 

Trig, Inc. promotes social responsibility and is proud to represent companies in the renewable energy sector. The company is also active in various philanthropic causes, including supporting Liberty Children's Home among other organizations.

Like Trig, Inc. on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

About Trig, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Trig, Inc. is a leading marketing and sales firm that specializes in direct marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies. Trig, Inc. provides competitive, progressive solutions with integrity and professionalism for clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 614.594.0559 or go to triginc.org.

Contact:

Adrienne Sterwerf


614.594.0559

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trig-inc-takes-campaign-cup-for-outstanding-performance-301018679.html

SOURCE Trig, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.03.20
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
05.03.20
SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
05.03.20
Weekly Hits: Wasserstoff-Aktien – Energiegeladene Neuemissionen / Weltbörsen – Die Kurse schlagen kräftig aus / Rohstoffmonitor – Februar 2020
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Merz mahnt grosse Reform der Alterssicherung an
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;