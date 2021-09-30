SMI 11’642 0.1%  SPI 15’045 0.2%  Dow 34’092 -0.9%  DAX 15’261 -0.7%  Euro 1.0805 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’048 -0.8%  Gold 1’756 1.7%  Bitcoin 40’993 5.6%  Dollar 0.9324 -0.2%  Öl 78.5 0.0% 
> > > >
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2021 20:52:50

Trifork Labs acquires 40% of Develco with focus on the Smart Building business area

Trifork
209.50 DKK 3.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release

Aarhus, 30 September, 2021 - Trifork, a provider of NextGen IT-services and solutions, has through its Labs business made a financial investment in Develco, that develops solutions within IoT (Internet of Things), wireless communication and embedding software in electronic devices, thereby supporting Trifork’s Smart Building business area. Trifork Labs, which acts as Trifork’s research and development arm through investments in innovative technology start-up companies, now holds a 40% share in Develco.

"There are rapid developments in intelligent digital solutions specifically in the construction industry and its broader applications. Solutions, that not only increase comfort and make life easier, but also solve problems we didn’t even know we had. This is what we focus on in Trifork Smart Building and with our Labs investment in Develco, we are now closer to very experienced IoT capabilities so that we can cover the entire value chain and can help our customers get their products to market faster.” says Søren Eskildsen, head of Trifork Smart Building.

Trifork and Develco have been working together for several years, creating the perfect cohesion between hardware and software, namely user-friendly and safe solutions to operate the products.

"We have known and worked with Trifork for several years and are very excited to become close partners with Trifork because it so obviously strengthens both companies for the benefit of our customers. With Trifork’s international profile, we will have a much wider reach and also the opportunity to serve our existing customers even better. Therefore, we expect an accelerated growth of IoT solutions in the near future.” Says Jacob Bjerre from Develco.

For more information contact:
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO, pro@trifork.com,  +45 2042 2494
Jakob Bjerre, Develco CEO, jbj@develco.dk, +45 4177 8818

About Develco

Founded in 1989, Develco is an independent development partner, offering a full-service concept with focus on product development and management. Develco develops products based on electronics and embedded software, wireless communication technology and IoT solutions combined with strong project management. Customers include construction companies with their own product range as well as companies looking for an experienced technology partner to realize the good idea.

Read more about Develco on

www.develco.dk

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 900 employees in 57 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and its YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 240,000 people and with more than 25 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com


Attachment


﻿

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Grünes Gold – Welche Standards muss man dafür einhalten? | BX Swiss TV

 

Rückgang im Angebot auf dem Goldmarkt, was der Coronabedingt Shutdown in den Goldminen für einen Einfluss in 2020 auf den Goldmarkt hatte und wie es in diesem Jahr – 2021 um die Goldnachfrage steht, erklär Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert er, warum man um das Thema «Grünes Gold» –nicht mehr vorbeikommt. Welche Richtlinien dahinterstehen und was es genau zu beachten gibt, erklärt Nima Pouyan weiter.

Nima Pouyan: Grünes Gold – Welche Standards muss man dafür einhalten? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:20 Roche mit Rückschlag
13:07 SMI macht etwas Boden gut
08:17 Weekly-Hits: EU-Emissionshandel – In neuen Höhen / Skechers – Auf heissen Sohlen
06:00 Nima Pouyan: Grünes Gold – Welche Standards muss man dafür einhalten? | BX Swiss TV
29.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Alcoa Corp, Vale SA
29.09.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sulzer - wird die Medmix-Abspaltung ein Erfolg?
29.09.21 Marktüberblick: Techwerte von Zinssorgen belastet
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
20.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla, Varta
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie zieht zum Handelsschluss an: Roche erreicht mit Corona-Cocktail Ronapreve gesteckte Ziele in Studie
Ray Dalio warnt vor gewaltsamem Ende des Bitcoin
Erster Schweizer Kryptofonds erhält Zulassung der Finma
US-Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Indizes in Asien sacken bis Handelsschluss mehrheitlich ab - Hang Seng letztlich höher
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Meyer Burger will Produktionsstätte für Hochleistungssolarmodule in USA bauen
Evergrande-Aktie beflügelt: Evergrande verkauft Anteil an Shengjing Bank an staatliche Firma
Holpriger Start: Medmix-Aktien fallen unter den Ausgabepreis von 45 Franken
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI zum Handelsende etwas fester -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit November 2020 - zum Franken etwas höher
Flaggschiff-ETF: Diesen Aktien traut Cathie Wood einen deutlichen Aufwärtstrend zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit