23.10.2019 16:44:00

Trifecta Clinical Expands Management Team

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical technology and process automation provider, Trifecta Clinical, today announced the expansion of its senior management team.  In response to significant growth and strong projected demand, the company has appointed Adelle Ramjit as Sr. Director, Proposals & Contracts and Joseph Shafer as Sr. Director, Marketing.

"The ongoing success of Trifecta Clinical is driving the need to expand our team with accomplished individuals from the clinical life sciences industry," said Vice President of Commercial Operations Rick Ward.  "We are excited for Adelle and Joseph to bring their industry knowledge and best practices to further complement our growing team."

Prior to joining Trifecta Clinical, Adelle held senior roles within the clinical trial solutions industry for over 15 years.  Most recently Adelle led efforts in contracts and pricing at Signant Health where she brought process and policies to life through applying clear direction and leading teams to success.

Joseph joins Trifecta Clinical from ERT with over 10 years of experience in clinical trial solutions and a veteran marketing technology strategist.  At ERT he led marketing and communications and was responsible for the successful rebranding and messaging of numerous acquired solutions into one product platform.

Dave Young, CEO adds, "In their complementary roles, Adelle and Joseph will successfully drive customer awareness and satisfaction as Trifecta responds to enormous interest in our training, safety, and dermatology rater scale services."

For more information about Trifecta Clinical visit www.trifectaclinical.com 

About Trifecta

Trifecta is a global leader and a trusted partner with decades of experience in clinical trial technology solutions for leading pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations. From accelerating study start up for trials of all sizes to organizing and distributing critical training and safety event information, Trifecta offers a fully integrated training, safety and communication platform built from the ground up. Through it, we are able to increase the speed of clinical trials without compromising accuracy. The result? More Trial and Less Error across an entire portfolio of studies.

Trifecta offers clinical trial solutions including Online/On Demand Investigator Training, Production Services for Live and Web-Based Investigator Meetings, Safety Letter Distribution, Site Start Up Document Exchange, and Automated Study Close Out. Across each solution, clients experience the benefits of real time visibility for clinical trial training, safety and documentation status across their entire research portfolio. For more information, please visit Trifecta at www.trifectaclinical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519570/Trifecta_Logo.jpg

 

