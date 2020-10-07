07.10.2020 04:00:00

TridentCare Launches Nationwide Infection Prevention and Control Services

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentCare, a mobile clinical services solutions company serving multiple healthcare and commercial markets, announces nationwide Infection Prevention and Control services to complement its existing COVID-19 testing program. The company's newest services leverage its existing mobility systems and structure to scale quickly and its nationwide network of laboratories enables TridentCare to deliver faster result turnaround.

"Our name, TridentCare, reflects our unwavering commitment to providing access to high-quality health care services seven days a week in an effort to protect patients, clinicians, teachers, students, workers, sports teams and first responders regardless of where they live or work," said David Velez, Chief Executive Officer of TridentCare. "As a company with deep expertise and a national footprint, we have the ability to scale for both infection detection and prevention. We offer the testing services needed most, backed by quality, superior management, and know-how."  

TridentCare[1] delivers diagnostics, radiology, and other clinical services in skilled nursing, educational, office, sports, industrial and in-home environments across the U.S. seven days a week. The company will continue its vigilance in its response to COVID-19 while providing critical medical services to patients nationwide.

About TridentCare 

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute and non-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services as well as infection prevention and control services at our customers' locations. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. With its streamlined digital ordering, delivery, and tracking system TridentConnect, accessing information is easier than ever. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Deborah Shelton
Email: Media@tridentcare.com
Phone: 443-662-4101, ext. 76057

[1] TridentCare is comprised of several affiliated and related companies, including Symphony Diagnostic Services No.1, LLC f/k/a MobilexUSA, Kan-Di-Ki, LLC f/k/a Diagnostic Laboratories & Radiology, New Schryver, LLC, TridentUSA Mobile Clinical Services, LLC, and U.S. Lab & Radiology, LLC.

Related Images

tridentcare.jpg
TridentCare

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tridentcare-launches-nationwide-infection-prevention-and-control-services-301147210.html

SOURCE TridentCare

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.77
1.89 %
CS Group 9.63
1.60 %
LafargeHolcim 42.69
1.38 %
The Swatch Grp 218.90
1.34 %
Swiss Re 70.82
1.11 %
SGS 2’449.00
-1.17 %
Novartis 79.66
-1.29 %
Nestle 108.18
-1.48 %
Lonza Grp 561.00
-2.09 %
Givaudan 3’981.00
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.10.20
Vontobel: Impfstoff Hoffnungsträger: Wer ist der «One Star»?
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
06.10.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06.10.20
Daily Markets: S&P500 – CoT-Report warnt / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Molecular Partners sieht Wirksamkeit von COVID-19-DARPin durch Daten gestützt - Aktie legt zu
US-Börsen nach Trump-Entscheidung tief im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
ARYZTA rutscht im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 tiefer in Verlustzone - ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Trump-Entscheidung tief im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag im Minus. Der DAX konnte Gewinne verbuchen. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street dominierten die Verkäufer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB