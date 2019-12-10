Trident University Ph.D. in Business Program Adds Full-time Professor

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kenneth W. Cromer as a Full-time Professor in the Ph.D. in Business Administration program.

Since joining Trident in 2010 Dr. Cromer has worked with students in a number of capacities. In his most recent role as Ph.D. Mentor, he assisted students over the course of the entire Ph.D. in Business Administration program by providing research and dissertation guidance. He was the first recipient of the University's Teaching Excellence Award in 2016.

During his time at Trident, Dr. Cromer has instructed courses at all program levels, including Technology Innovation and Critical Thinking for Business HRM and Leadership, Business Ethics, and Entrepreneurship. He is a published author who has served on multiple dissertation committees, and his areas of expertise include organizational studies, business administration and strategy, organizational change, psychological capital, and emergency and disaster management.

Dr. Cromer is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. After retiring he held roles as a senior director and regional emergency services manager in the American Red Cross. He remains active in humanitarian activities.

Dr. Cromer holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration and Master of Arts in Education from Trident, a Master of Education in Instructional Technology from Troy University, and a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies from Excelsior College.

