Trident at AIU Department Chair Publishes Research on Remote Employee Isolation

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Wendy Wang, Department Chair of Trident at AIU's (Trident) Information Technology Management and Computer Science programs, will publish the article, "Employee Isolation and Telecommuter Organizational Commitment," in an upcoming issue of the journal Employee Relations.

Dr. Leslie Albert of San Jose State University and Dr. Qin Sun of California State University, Northridge also served as coauthors on this paper.

As telecommuting, or remote employment, has steadily increased in popularity in recent years, the issue of employee isolation has drawn more attention. This study examined how the telecommuters' organizational commitment may be linked to psychological and physical isolation.

The results of this study indicate that telecommuters' psychological isolation negatively impacts their emotional attachment to an organization, while the degree in which telecommuters feel they have to remain at an organization is positively correlated with both psychological and physical isolation.

The study suggests that organizations who wish to maximize the contributions of telecommuters need to address the internal misassumptions about remote workers, cultivate and maintain strong emotional connections with telecommuters, and preserve the benefits of telework.

Dr. Wang is an active researcher. Her coauthored paper "Exploring the Formation of IT Identity: A Technology-Value Fit Model," was presented at the Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS) in August 2019.

She has published in the proceedings of conferences and journals such as DSI, Journal of the American Society for Information Science and Technology, and International Journal of Enterprise Information Systems. Her research areas include social media, health care information systems, IT adoption, text abstraction and extraction, ERP implementation, telecommunication, and virtual organizations.

Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Management Information Systems from the University of Mississippi with a minor in computer science.

About Trident at American InterContinental University

Founded in 1998, Trident at American InterContinental University (Trident at AIU) is part of an online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident at AIU uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident at AIU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org) and has more than 22,000 alumni with a military affiliation. Trident has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident at AIU's wide range of educational options.

SOURCE Trident