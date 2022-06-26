Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’794 3.3%  SPI 13’946 3.4%  Dow 31’501 2.7%  DAX 13’118 1.6%  Euro 1.0116 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’533 2.8%  Gold 1’827 0.2%  Bitcoin 20’448 0.9%  Dollar 0.9593 -0.2%  Öl 113.2 3.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
27.06.2022 00:30:00

TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES PB PACKAGING

Acquisition Grows TricorBraun's Australian Presence, Continues Company's Global Expansion

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of PB Packaging ("PB"), a leading Australian provider of plastic and glass packaging. The acquisition grows TricorBraun's presence in Australia and continues the company's global expansion.

www.tricorbraun.com

"We are pleased to expand our services to customers in Australia, while supporting PB Packaging's growth," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "The PB team shares our strong commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, and we are happy to officially welcome them to the TricorBraun family."

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with its acquisition of Cormack Packaging in September 2021.

PB is a one-stop shop for rigid packaging needs, serving customers in the health, industrial, food, and automotive industries. The company now operates as PB Packaging, a TricorBraun company. PB was previously owned by Pro-Pac Packaging Limited.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.

About PB Packaging

Established in 1990, PB Packaging has continuously evolved to meet the varying and diverse needs of its customers, offering a comprehensive product range of locally-moulded and imported products.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricorbraun-acquires-pb-packaging-301575124.html

SOURCE TricorBraun

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

24.06.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Fedex verdient prächtig – Aktie versucht einen Ausbruch nach oben
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
24.06.22 Marktüberblick: Rohstoffe im Ausverkauf
24.06.22 Rezessionssorgen verfestigen sich
24.06.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Bodenbildung in Sicht? / LVMH – Gegen den Trend
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’900.00 18.63
Short 11’513.44 12.71 WSSMBU
Short 11’968.88 8.25 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’794.35 24.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’299.27 17.02 JSSMVU
Long 10’013.73 11.74 DSSMQU
Long 9’683.27 8.64 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie: BYD rückt in die Top 3 der chinesischen Autobauer auf
Cathie Woods ARK Investment: So können Krypto-Anleger das Celsius-Debakel nutzen um Gewinne zu erzielen
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagvormittag
Moderna, BioNTech und Pfizer: Unmut über Zulassungspraxis und neue Daten zu Omikron-Impfstoffen
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Apple kündigt verbessertes CarPlay an: Können sich Apple-Fans nun bald auf das Apple Car freuen?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Novartis-Aktie: Ägypter sammeln Millionen für teures Novartis-Medikament
Deutsche Bank kontrolliert private Unterhaltungen auf Diensttelefonen von Mitarbeitern
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagnachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit