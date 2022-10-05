Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tricks and Treats Await with Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Airblown Inflatables

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflate your Halloween decor in seconds with the Airblown Inflatables by Gemmy Industries featuring Star Wars™: The Mandalorian fan-favorite galactic characters.

Individual Character Inflatables

Inspired by the most adorable asset in the galaxy, The 6-ft wide stylized Groguä Holding a Treat Bag Airblown Inflatable($34.98) is one of the most wanted inflatables and is available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart. It self-inflates in seconds and lights up with energy-efficient LEDs for nighttime visibility.

Decorate with the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunter, the Boba Fett ™ Airblown Inflatable($34.98), available in-store and online at Walmart. Standing 5-ft tall, Boba Fett is decked out in his armor holding a pumpkin with flying bats and a 'Hands off my Bounty' statement.

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ will love the 3.5-ft Airblown® Inflatable Grogu™($34.98), accented with an orange Mandalorian treat sack. Available in-store and online at The Home Depot, the Grogu™ inflatable makes a spooktacular addition to your indoor or outdoor Halloween decorations.

Indoor Lighting

Transform a room with this amazing Halloween decoration, The Mandalorian ShadowLights™ ($14.98) tabletop projector, available only in-store at Walmart. It features bright, energy-efficient LEDs and projects a rotating scene with images of characters from The Mandalorian including Groguä. It is perfect for parties and haunted houses.

For more Star Wars seasonal décor and retailer information visit www.gemmy.com

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricks-and-treats-await-with-star-wars-the-mandalorian-airblown-inflatables-301642066.html

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

