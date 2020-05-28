Tribit Brings Rich, Booming Sound To Your Pocket With Two New Bluetooth Products

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit Audio Limited (Tribit), the innovative wireless audio brand responsible for hit products like the StormBox, MaxSound Plus and XSound Go, is introducing two new audio products: the StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker and the FlyBuds 1 earbuds. The StormBox Micro, Tribit's latest offering in its popular Bluetooth line, is Tribit's smallest and most portable one yet. The StormBox Micro boasts sound quality similar to or better than comparable offerings from other audio equipment companies, but it has the distinct advantage of being available to the average consumer at a very affordable price. The FlyBuds 1 True Wireless earbuds, meanwhile, take the next step in providing a fully immersive experience for an increasingly wireless world. At just under $40, they too are available at a price point near unheard of in the wireless earbuds world. Both the StormBox Micro and FlyBuds 1 will officially be available for purchase on May 27.

Party Begins Once Connecting with 2 Tiny, XBass StormBox Micro Speakers Simultaneously

The StormBox Micro is one of 2020's standout products. CNET named it the #1 budget micro speaker of the year. Like its namesake StormBox Bluetooth speaker, the StormBox Micro offers superior sound quality with XBass technology. The tiny Micro manages to offer it in a smaller package, measuring 3.75 inches wide and deep by 1.37 inches high, and weighing just .62 pounds. Tested for IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection, the StormBox Micro is made to be the perfect accompaniment to an active and adventurous life.

For years, Bluetooth speakers have sacrificed sound, especially bass, in order to offer ultra-portability. Not the StormBox Micro. This 9W wireless speaker produces full-sounding mids and trebles, plus a resoundingly deep bass. CNET's David Carnoy called it "one of the best sounding pocket-sized Bluetooth speakers I've tested, with bigger bass and volume than most other tiny speakers." Ready for action, it is built to withstand falls and rough treatment. For quick access and easy use, the tear-resistant strap can attach to handlebars, belt loops, kitchen cupboards and backpacks. With a lithium-ion battery rechargeable by USB-C cable, the StormBox Micro lasts up to 8 hours and boasts an impressive 100-foot range. It uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and it has an in-built microphone so that you can make phone calls or talk to your voice assistant like Siri or Alexa.

The StormBox Micro's two biggest innovations both arise from the ability to pair two of them together: Party Mode and Wireless Stereo Mode. With Party Mode, you can connect two speakers and effectively double the sound. With Wireless Stereo Mode, you can pair the speakers together and create a truly immersive listening experience. Whether you want to host a backyard barbecue or merely listen to the tunes alone in the comfort of your own home, the StormBox Micro will serve to enhance your entertainment.

Innovative Sports Earbuds with Undefeated Sound Experience Even under Water

Like their predecessors, the FlyBuds 1 use the latest Bluetooth technology to bring your music to your ears. They promise a balanced sound signature of clear highs, rich mids and powerful lows. The FlyBuds 1 also set a new standard for convenience; they feature a symmetrical design and a control button on the bottom of each earbud so simple and responsive to the touch you'll hardly notice it's there.

Tested for IPX8 waterproof standards, the FlyBuds 1 are fully submersible in the pool or other bodies of water. An ergonomic design ensures they stay comfortably in place, even while running. These earbuds can be charged wirelessly or with a USB-C cable, but the nature of the charging case means you can go a full 30 hours without plugging them in. The earbuds themselves boast 6 hours of playtime, with another 24 coming from placement in the charging case.

Find A New Lifestyle to Entertain Yourself

Even with places gradually coming out of lockdown, social distancing is the new normal. As such, it is paramount to find ways to stay entertained. Both the StormBox Micro and FlyBuds 1 cater to modern life, giving you a way to listen not just to music but also podcasts and audiobooks without leaving the comfort of your home. Whether inside or out, Tribit's products can help you along your next great adventure.

Founded by a team of sound engineers and design mavens, Tribit has become one of the fastest-growing audio brands in North America. As a wireless audio brand, Tribit specializes in creating products with exceptional sound quality and stunning looks. For more information, visit www.tribitaudio.com

