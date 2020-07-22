+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
22.07.2020 16:40:00

TrialScope Welcomes Moderna Into Its Community of Clinical Trial Sponsors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial disclosure and transparency management technology, is proud to announce the addition of Moderna to its growing customer roster.

TrialScope customers include 16 of the top 20 industry sponsors, who rely on its technology for trial disclosure management, patient engagement and study recruitment. Collectively, TrialScope customers are responsible for more than 40 percent of all industry trials on ClinicalTrials.gov and the EU-CTR.

Moderna has selected the TrialScope Disclose™ platform to manage and automate its clinical trial disclosure process, maintain regulatory compliance and enhance its transparency efforts. In addition, with its trial information securely housed in the TrialScope Transparency Cloud™, Moderna will benefit from a single source that promotes consistency of data and facilitates repurposing data for increased efficiencies.

To complement use of the TrialScope Disclose platform, Moderna will avail itself of clinical trial disclosure services offered by TrialScope. These services – including protocol registration, results disclosure, plain-language summaries and redaction of potentially confidential information – are designed to help ease the workload of disclosure teams at organizations of all sizes.

This partnership comes at a crucial time for Moderna, which is a top contender for a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly $500 million and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

"Moderna is committed to clinical trial disclosure and transparency," said Lakshmi Ramkumar, Head of Medical Writing. "Partnering with industry-leader TrialScope enables us track, fulfill and report on global commitments via one end-to-end platform."

"We are excited to share our technology and our expertise with Moderna," said TrialScope CEO Jeff Kozloff. "While the coronavirus pandemic has proved a monumental challenge for people across the globe, Moderna is at the forefront of the fight, and we are thrilled to play a small but important supporting role."

For more information on TrialScope or TrialScope Disclose, visit TrialScope.com.

About TrialScope

TrialScope gives your clinical trial data superpowers™. The TrialScope Transparency Cloud™ makes centralizing, structuring and activating clinical trial information simple, for use across the organization and at every stage of the study. Our integrated platform is used by 16 of the top 20 clinical trial sponsors in the world, who rely on TrialScope to ensure disclosure compliance, maximize trial transparency, improve patient engagement and accelerate study recruitment. To learn more, visit TrialScope.com.

About Moderna

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators. The company has been ranked in the top ten of Science's list of top biopharma industry employers for the past five years. To learn more, visit http://www.modernatx.com.

 

SOURCE TrialScope

