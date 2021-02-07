SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
07.02.2021 13:00:00

Trial Pro, P.A. Opens Annual 2021 $5,000 Scholarship Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury law firm Trial Pro, P.A. welcomes eligible students to apply for its $5,000 Passion Scholarship, which is available annually. It will honor one successful and deserving recipient.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic radically affected the lives of many, especially students. The virus has sparked a shift from in-classroom learning to online classes, caused an increase in unemployment rates and shut down masses of fundraising organizations. Several facilities that once granted awards and financial resources to their community no longer exist. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the financial burden of college continues to feel heavier on the shoulders of students and their families.

Therefore, this year's Trial Pro, P.A.$5,000 scholarship honors one deserving student that is relentlessly pursuing their dreams and impacting the world with their craft, regardless of financial barriers. It recognizes one all-star that has gone above and beyond to express their drive, perseverance, and passion in achieving an academic degree.

All students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

  • Must be enrolled full time in high school, full-time college student pursuing an AA, Bachelor's, or Master's degree in an accredited university.
  • Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 G.P.A. and maintain it throughout academic year.
  • Student must be a US citizen or permanent resident.

Students can read more about the scholarship and terms and conditions by visiting the Trial Pro, P.A. Scholarship page: https://www.trialpro.com/scholarships/

The law firm of Trial Pro, P.A. was founded in 2001 in Orlando, Florida. Today, the firm represents individuals who have been injured in personal injury accidents including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, trip and fall accidents, and more from all over Florida. To submit a Trial Pro, P.A. 2021 scholarship application, please send your materials to 250 N Orange Ave 14th Floor, Orlando, FL 32801 or send an email to scholarships@trialpro.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trial-pro-pa-opens-annual-2021-5-000-scholarship-award-301223418.html

SOURCE Trial Pro, P.A.

