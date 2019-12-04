+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 18:56:00

Trial Lawyer Robert W. Kelley Hits #1 Best Seller With New Book: The Memorandum

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning American trial lawyer Robert W. Kelley adds Best Selling Author to his high profile bio as his book: The Memorandum – A True Story of Justice Forged from Fire (Sutton Hart Press) hit #1 on Amazon in Two Categories the first week on sale.

Robert W. Kelley's New #1 Bestseller The Memorandum

Hailed as an "Engrossing tale of a real-life legal battle" by Kirkus Reviews, author Robert W. Kelley's The Memorandum is a shocking look at an auto giant's deadly cover-up and a grieving family's fight for justice.

Kelley's gripping account of his epic legal battle against one of the world's most powerful companies chronicles his against-all-odds victory with justice for a family forever devastated by its misconduct.

A true story so thrilling it could be fiction in the style of another bestselling legal author, John Grisham, The Memorandum brings to life one of the most important cases of the decade. A giant corporation, a secret memo exposing its reprehensible actions, legions of defense lawyers blocking the truth, and a relentless band of warriors delivering a monumental courtroom victory.

Ultimately an inspiring and life-affirming book offering a roadmap to justice for a new generation of trial lawyers and hope for victims of the worst, and too common, sorts of corporate wrongdoing.

A riveting narrative by one of the year's breakout legal authors – Robert W. Kelley.  The Memorandum is available now on Amazon, Kindle, BN.com, and Apple Books.

Media Booking: Contact Mr. Kelley's representatives at Elite Lawyer Management

Robert W. Kelley: Florida-based trial lawyer and co-founder of one of America's premier catastrophic injury and wrongful death law firms Kelley|Uustal, Bob Kelley battles for justice in complex, high-profile jury trials on behalf of victims and families shattered by the negligence of individuals or misconduct of corporations. An expert legal commentator for national news outlets and featured MENSA speaker, Bob is co-founder of the environmental non-profit, DiveBar. He divides his time between his Fort Lauderdale law office and the Florida Keys.

Sutton Hart Press: Award winning non-fiction publisher of extraordinary and valuable content authored by high authority thought leaders across many specialties.

More Information:  www.SuttonHart.com

Media Contact: Maggie@elitelawyermanagement.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trial-lawyer-robert-w-kelley-hits-1-best-seller-with-new-book-the-memorandum-300969321.html

SOURCE Sutton Hart Press

