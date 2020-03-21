TriageLogic® Implementing Emergency COVID-19 Hotlines and Remote Care Solutions for Health Centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriageLogic, a leader in telephone nurse triage and remote patient communication, announces easy-to-implement solutions that hospitals, medical organizations, and health centers can use for patient care during the COVID-19 crisis.

As the healthcare sector adapts to the coronavirus pandemic, many medical professionals are working around the clock to implement emergency support solutions for patients who present worrying symptoms, as well as those who need help understanding the guidelines for care. The following can be implemented with minimal time requirements:

A coronavirus-trained hotline. This is available 24/7 for the purpose of screening patient questions, providing information, and following scripts on behalf of specific practices and medical groups. With a significant increase in patient calls, the ability to discern which ones require additional medical attention and which are only seeking advice is paramount to a functional office staff. Instead of delegating this task to nurses and doctors, trained hotline professionals can address these concerns directly—from explaining coronavirus symptoms, to sending relevant materials for patients to use. Those presenting symptoms can then be referred to providers for further evaluation. TriageLogic can either supply the hotline and staff necessary to man it, or simply the telephone system and processes that fully-staffed organizations can use.

Nurse triage software with COVID-19 protocols. MyTriageChecklist is a fast-to-train, web-enabled software that provides continuity in patient care and education. It takes less than an hour to implement, does not store any sensitive patient information, and offers an easy-to-use interface to ensure nurses ask and document all relevant questions related to patient symptoms consistently. It also includes triage protocols written by Dr. Schmitt and Dr. Thompson, which are being updated in real-time as new information surrounding COVID-19 becomes available.

A remote call center with phone system. TriageLogic can set up your certified nurses for any location that is connected to a call center-grade, HIPAA-compliant phone system. This allows an organization to keep their clinical staff at home and coordinate as a team to evaluate patients remotely.

"We are working around the clock to help our current clients as well as other health centers put processes in place to help patients and concerned callers. We are also working with remote monitoring companies to have a process in place to help patients at risk, or after a hospitalization at their homes," says TriageLogic's Ravi Raheja, MD.

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of top-quality nurse telehealth technology, mobile applications, and medical call center solutions, all with the purpose of encouraging positive patient behavior and improving access to healthcare. Founded in 2006, the TriageLogic Group now serves more than 9,000 physicians and covers over 20 million lives nationwide. They continue to partner with private practices, hospitals, and corporations throughout the U.S.

Visit http://www.TriageLogic.com for more information, or email them at info@triagelogic.com.

