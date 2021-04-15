 Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q1 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’199 0.4%  SPI 14’302 0.4%  Dow 33’731 0.2%  DAX 15’253 0.3%  Euro 1.1055 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’994 0.4%  Gold 1’749 0.7%  Bitcoin 57’894 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9242 0.2%  Öl 66.4 0.2% 
15.04.2021 14:51:00

Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q1 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q1 2021 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here.) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

One year later, with vaccines being distributed and investors forecasting sharp, stimulus-driven growth in the economy for the next several quarters, the IPO market is surging.

IPO activity jumped 280% year-over-year in 1Q21, and was up 23% compared to 4Q20. By the numbers, 101 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 1Q21, up from 25 in 1Q20 and from 77 last quarter. Including SPACs, approximately 400 entities raised funds. Secondary offerings were also 130% higher year-over-year in 1Q21, and were up 60% quarter-over-quarter.

Investor demand was strong for IPOs, and investors were often rewarded: the average non-SPAC IPO opened 30% above its offering price in 1Q21, just below the 31% average in the prior quarter. Evercore ISI issues had the best returns in the quarter, based on our analysis of the underwriters.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurities.com.

About Argus Research

Argus Research Company was founded in 1934 by economist Harold Dorsey and was one of the first firms to provide systematic, independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Using a top-down methodology, the Argus staff of analysts and its economist have continued to offer forecasts and ratings on the U.S. economy, and objective investment research analyzing hundreds of leading blue-chip companies. For more information, visit us at www.argusresearch.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Bowler
Triad Securities
212-349-8276
307547@email4pr.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-securities-corp-and-argus-research-publish-q1-2021-ipo-secondary-market-summary-and-outlook-301269726.html

SOURCE Triad Securities Corp.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:10 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
12:22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
09:56 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Varta - jetzt entdecken
08:36 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
06:43 Weekly-Hits: China – Langfristiges Wachstumspotenzial / Logitech, Sonova, Temenos – Technologie “Made in Switzerland”
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
ABB-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen
Coinbase-Börsengang erfolgreich: Starker erster Handelstag auf dem Börsenparkett
Relief Therapeutics bleibt auch 2020 in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt
Bitcoin erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX fällt bis Handelsende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Deutsche Bank: Das spricht momentan gegen eine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus - Meyer Burger geht Vertriebspartnerschaft mit Solarmarkt in der Schweiz ein
JPMorgan-Aktie verliert: Nettogewinn verfünffacht und Erwartungen übertroffen
Dow vorbörslich höher -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit