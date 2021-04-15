Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q1 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q1 2021 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

One year later, with vaccines being distributed and investors forecasting sharp, stimulus-driven growth in the economy for the next several quarters, the IPO market is surging.

IPO activity jumped 280% year-over-year in 1Q21, and was up 23% compared to 4Q20. By the numbers, 101 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 1Q21, up from 25 in 1Q20 and from 77 last quarter. Including SPACs, approximately 400 entities raised funds. Secondary offerings were also 130% higher year-over-year in 1Q21, and were up 60% quarter-over-quarter.

Investor demand was strong for IPOs, and investors were often rewarded: the average non-SPAC IPO opened 30% above its offering price in 1Q21, just below the 31% average in the prior quarter. Evercore ISI issues had the best returns in the quarter, based on our analysis of the underwriters.

