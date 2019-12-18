18.12.2019 23:43:00

TRI Pointe Homes Unveils Muralists for Canvas, Upcoming Anaheim Community

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI Pointe Homes®Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder, has revealed the seven (7) artists who will bring garden-themed murals to Canvas, a planned community coming to Anaheim, Calif. Located at 916 E. Santa Ana St., Canvas will consist of 232 residences in three (3) distinct collections: Claret, Violet, and Cerise. Through its mural art program, Canvas will bring art, imagination, and inspiration into the neighborhood and homes of its residents.

Canvas will feature seven (7) large-scale murals, each with a stylistically distinctive interpretation on the garden theme. The art was curated by Jasper Wong, an internationally renowned artist, illustrator, curator, and art director. Wong has exhibited around the globe, and has been selected on multiple occasions by Archive Magazine as one of the 200 Best Illustrators worldwide. He is also the founder and lead director of POW! WOW!, one of the world's leading mural festivals, with a local event held annually in Long Beach. Muralists for Canvas include:

  • Jasper Wong
  • Kamea Hadar
  • Jeffrey Gress
  • Crisselle Mendiola
  • Charles Leddy
  • Andrew Schoultz
  • Amandalynn

Muralists will begin their artwork on January 9, 2020. Prospective homebuyers on the priority list will be able to preview the murals beginning January 11 by appointment. Canvas murals will be open for the first public viewing at the model home Grand Opening celebration on January 18.

Natalie Barrios, Director of Marketing for TRI Pointe Homes, states, "Canvas unites world-class muralists from throughout the Western US, a roster personally curated by Jasper Wong. We are thrilled by the quality and prestige of the art program offered at Canvas."

Canvas prices are anticipated to range from the high $500,000s - $800,000s. Ten (10) model homes will open January 18, 2020. Phase 1 is estimated to be complete in Q2 of 2020. To learn more about Canvas visit www.homeisyourcanvas.com.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California
Based in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California designs, constructs, and sells innovative, single-family homes and condominiums. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of regional homebuilders. For more information, please visit www.tripointehomes.com.

Contact: Beth Binger 
BCIpr 
619-987-6658 
beth.binger@BCIpr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-pointe-homes-unveils-muralists-for-canvas-upcoming-anaheim-community-300977238.html

SOURCE TRI Pointe Homes

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
18.12.19
Gold gut unterstützt aber Palladium weist Parallelen zur Ölpreisblase auf
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
Schindler-Firmenpatron verkauft all seine Partizipationsscheine
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Boeing-Aktie volatil: 737-Max-Debakel zwingt Boeing zu radikalem Schritt - Produktionsstopp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Aufschlag. Der deutsche Leitindex wies Verluste aus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. In Asien notierten die Börsen mit verschiedener Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;