Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million ($1.44 per share), compared to $5.1 million ($2.08 per share) during the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of 18%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2021, and 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 43%, compared to $17.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year record level. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $15.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 16%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.

Total loans declined $34.0 million, or 3%, to $1.02 billion from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2020. There were $30.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans included in loan balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $51.6 million the prior year quarter end, a decrease of $20.7 million. Non-agricultural business loan demand continues to be weak due to the pandemic and supply chain impacts, while portfolio mortgage and home equity loan balances were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low rates. Offsetting some of the decline was an increase in agricultural lending activity at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.43% as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.81% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for loan loss decreased $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1,500,000 in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 and represented 1.56% of gross loans compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2020.

Deposits increased $94.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. The investment portfolio rose $28.5 million or 29% year over year and totaled $127 million at June 30, 2021 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, up from 8.51% last year.

On June 8, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from a record quarter a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year. Mortgage activity continues to positively contribute to earnings. Total mortgage production this year totaled $436 million, up from $390 million in 2020, but $83 million less in the second quarter only. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to monitor the pandemic impact. As staffing shortages improve and supply chains normalize, we expect overall loan demand to return to more normal levels allowing us to put excess liquidity back to work."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in

Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30th (000s omitted, except share data)

















2021

2020











Interest Income



$ 12,367

$ 11,967 Interest Expense



1,733

2,934 Net Interest Income



10,634

9,033 Provision for Loan Losses



450

1,500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,184

7,533











Other Income



9,739

17,069 FDIC Assessments



60

99 Other Expenses



15,027

17,788 Income Before Income Taxes



4,836

6,715











Applicable Income Taxes



1,264

1,934 Security Gains (Losses)



-

355 Net Income (Loss)



$ 3,572

$ 5,136











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.44

$ 2.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,482,675

2,467,374

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 140,677

$ 38,742 Federal Funds Sold

26,179

9,721 Investment Securities

127,108

98,609 Loans and Leases

1,016,719

1,050,726 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(15,837)

(14,649) Loans, Net

1,000,882

1,036,077 Bank Premises & Equipment

27,323

26,861 Intangibles

8,392

8,390 Other Real Estate Owned

2,968

2,621 Accrued Interest Receivable

4,821

6,567 Other Assets

34,254

31,437









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,372,604

$ 1,259,025









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

170,055

158,375 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

388,595

313,309 Savings Deposits

270,274

202,459 Time Deposits

351,637

411,520 Total Deposits

1,180,561

1,085,663 Repurchase Agreements

17,816

15,094 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

5,000

4,001 Interest Payable

240

240 Subordinated Debt

15,723

15,670 Total Repos & Borrowings

38,779

35,005 Other Liabilities

20,011

21,749 Dividends Payable

382

379 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,239,733

$ 1,142,796









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,485

2,467 Surplus

25,871

25,232 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

101,770

84,944 FASB 115 Adjustment

2,745

3,586 TOTAL CAPITAL

132,871

116,229









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,372,604

$ 1,259,025 Book Value Per Share

$ 53.52

$ 47.11 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 50.14

$ 43.71 Bid Price

$ 45.60

$ 33.75 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,482,675

2,467,374

