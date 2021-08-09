Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million ($1.44 per share), compared to $5.1 million ($2.08 per share) during the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of 18%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2021, and 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.
Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 43%, compared to $17.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year record level. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense was $15.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 16%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.
Total loans declined $34.0 million, or 3%, to $1.02 billion from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2020. There were $30.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans included in loan balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $51.6 million the prior year quarter end, a decrease of $20.7 million. Non-agricultural business loan demand continues to be weak due to the pandemic and supply chain impacts, while portfolio mortgage and home equity loan balances were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low rates. Offsetting some of the decline was an increase in agricultural lending activity at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.43% as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.81% at June 30, 2020.
The provision for loan loss decreased $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1,500,000 in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 and represented 1.56% of gross loans compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2020.
Deposits increased $94.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. The investment portfolio rose $28.5 million or 29% year over year and totaled $127 million at June 30, 2021 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, up from 8.51% last year.
On June 8, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.
In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from a record quarter a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year. Mortgage activity continues to positively contribute to earnings. Total mortgage production this year totaled $436 million, up from $390 million in 2020, but $83 million less in the second quarter only. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to monitor the pandemic impact. As staffing shortages improve and supply chains normalize, we expect overall loan demand to return to more normal levels allowing us to put excess liquidity back to work."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in
Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30th
(000s omitted, except share data)
2021
2020
Interest Income
$ 12,367
$ 11,967
Interest Expense
1,733
2,934
Net Interest Income
10,634
9,033
Provision for Loan Losses
450
1,500
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,184
7,533
Other Income
9,739
17,069
FDIC Assessments
60
99
Other Expenses
15,027
17,788
Income Before Income Taxes
4,836
6,715
Applicable Income Taxes
1,264
1,934
Security Gains (Losses)
-
355
Net Income (Loss)
$ 3,572
$ 5,136
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 1.44
$ 2.08
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,482,675
2,467,374
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 140,677
$ 38,742
Federal Funds Sold
26,179
9,721
Investment Securities
127,108
98,609
Loans and Leases
1,016,719
1,050,726
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(15,837)
(14,649)
Loans, Net
1,000,882
1,036,077
Bank Premises & Equipment
27,323
26,861
Intangibles
8,392
8,390
Other Real Estate Owned
2,968
2,621
Accrued Interest Receivable
4,821
6,567
Other Assets
34,254
31,437
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,372,604
$ 1,259,025
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
170,055
158,375
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
388,595
313,309
Savings Deposits
270,274
202,459
Time Deposits
351,637
411,520
Total Deposits
1,180,561
1,085,663
Repurchase Agreements
17,816
15,094
Fed Funds Purchased
0
0
FHLB and Other Borrowings
5,000
4,001
Interest Payable
240
240
Subordinated Debt
15,723
15,670
Total Repos & Borrowings
38,779
35,005
Other Liabilities
20,011
21,749
Dividends Payable
382
379
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,239,733
$ 1,142,796
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,485
2,467
Surplus
25,871
25,232
Preferred Stock
0
0
Retained Earnings
101,770
84,944
FASB 115 Adjustment
2,745
3,586
TOTAL CAPITAL
132,871
116,229
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$ 1,372,604
$ 1,259,025
Book Value Per Share
$ 53.52
$ 47.11
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 50.14
$ 43.71
Bid Price
$ 45.60
$ 33.75
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,482,675
2,467,374
