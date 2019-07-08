TRG Screen Announces Partnership for XPansion XMon Reference Data Usage Tracking

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen ("TRG"), the leading provider of subscription spend management software solutions, today announced it has agreed global distribution rights for XMon Reference Data Usage Management with XPansion.

Under the agreement, TRG will provide sales and relationship management for new customers, while XPansion will provide after-sales support and development, and continue to manage all existing client relationships.

XMon adds a new dimension to market data cost management and provides transparency, control and governance over reference data usage and spend. XMon provides customers with a framework for a solid Data Operations and Data Management function where data consumers are uniquely identified and access to reference data is controlled and metered. Optimization opportunities, such as duplicated pay-per-download charges, are clearly highlighted, and cost allocations based on actual usage can be easily assembled for accurate charge back to internal users and applications. XMon can operate passively - being copied in on requests to analyze the usage - or operate actively as a proxy controlling the outbound flow of requests to reference data vendors.

Adding XMon to TRG's range of usage management solutions continues TRG strategy of expanding its usage management capabilities to the full spectrum of market data types. With TRG's ResearchMonitor the usage of all web-delivered and installed desktop applications can be accurately tracked, and with DART detailed usage information of market data terminals can be monitored and analyzed. The addition of XMon for reference data monitoring completes the company's coverage of all significant market data spend.

"Reference data feeds from vendors such as Bloomberg and Refinitiv are crucial to financial firms but our clients are conscious these can be very high cost services and are concerned they lack transparency on or control of the usage" said Leigh Walters, Chief Commercial Officer at TRG. "Our partnership for XMon allows us to provide a complete solution to our clients – alongside web, terminal and desktop usage tracking – completing the full spectrum of coverage for financial market data usage tracking. We are the only vendor providing a solution which provides market data spend management capabilities for the whole subscription lifecycle coupled with usage management spanning the full spectrum of market data types."

TRG and XPansion will work together to further develop the strategic direction of the product and to provide integration with TRG's enterprise spend management platforms, FITS and INFOmatch (the latter which was obtained as part of TRG's acquisition of Screen Group in 2018).

"Reference data is a growing spend in financial institutions of all sizes" said Amjad Zoghbi, Director and co-founder of XPansion. "Managing reference data usage effectively, requires an in-depth understanding of complex commercial models and compliance constraints. Without a solid technology framework in place, costs of reference data can easily spiral out of control and understanding data consumption can be a challenging and time-consuming task. XMon provides accurate, real-time, information of data consumption by application, user, vendor and allows clients to allocate costs back in a fair, transparent and repeatable way. We look forward to our integration with TRG Screen's suite of leading products and to extending our capabilities and cost saving opportunities to TRG Screen's customers."

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen ("TRG") is the leading provider of software solutions used to monitor and manage subscription spend and usage across the entire enterprise. Founded in 1998, TRG is uniquely differentiated by its ability to monitor both spend and usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licenses, consulting and other corporate expenses. TRG's solutions provide its customers with full transparency into their vendor relationships and their subscription spend and usage, enabling them to optimize their enterprise subscriptions. TRG acquired Priory Solutions in 2016 and Screen Group in 2018 and with these acquisitions is now positioned as the global market leader in the financial, legal and professional services markets. TRG's product portfolio includes FITS and INFOmatch spend management, ResearchMonitor usage monitoring and Quest enquiry management solutions. For more information visit www.trgscreen.com.

About XPansion

XPansion is a technology firm delivering enterprise, cloud-based solutions that empower data operations and data management teams to better understand and control usage and improve data governance. XMon Static Data, our leading solution for reference data usage tracking and control, allows clients to understand data usage and costs, enforce data access controls and optimize reference data spend. XMon Business Process is our solution for internal data lineage and monitoring internal data usage. Our cloud-based solutions can be used alone or combined for powerful and comprehensive data usage and control functionality. Visit https://www.xpansionfts.com for more information.

